Japanese investors plan to sue MUFG unit over Credit Suisse bonds - Nikkei

Former Bank of America Securities lawyer Taiju Yamazaki has said he expects his "first action" would be to file a group suit in Tokyo on behalf of MUFG Morgan Stanley Securities clients as they look to recoup losses on their Credit Suisse additional tier-1 bonds, the report said.

Credit Suisse and MUFG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately contact Taiju Yamazaki.

