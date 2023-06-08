Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:27 2023-06-08 am EDT
0.8110 CHF   +0.10%
06/08Credit Suisse puts up China brokerage venture for sale -sources
RE
06/08Japanese investors plan to sue MUFG unit over Credit Suisse bonds - Nikkei
RE
06/08Swiss Parliament Votes to Probe Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
Japanese investors plan to sue MUFG unit over Credit Suisse bonds - Nikkei

06/08/2023 | 11:32pm EDT
A man walks past a signboard of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and MUFG Bank at its headquarters in Tokyo

(Reuters) - A group of Japanese investors are planning to file lawsuits against some brokerages based in the country, including Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, over their sale of AT1 bonds issued by Credit Suisse Group AG, Nikkei reported on Friday.

Former Bank of America Securities lawyer Taiju Yamazaki has said he expects his "first action" would be to file a group suit in Tokyo on behalf of MUFG Morgan Stanley Securities clients as they look to recoup losses on their Credit Suisse additional tier-1 bonds, the report said.

Credit Suisse and MUFG did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately contact Taiju Yamazaki.

(This story has been refiled to fix a grammatical error in the headline)

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.85% 29.23 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.10% 0.811 Delayed Quote.-70.69%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC 1.03% 969.7 Delayed Quote.7.71%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.22% 86.31 Delayed Quote.1.74%
NIKKEI 225 -0.85% 31641.27 Real-time Quote.22.30%
TOPIX INDEX 1.46% 2223.66 Delayed Quote.16.63%
YAMAZAKI CO., LTD. -0.50% 397 Delayed Quote.17.20%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 665 M 12 951 M 12 951 M
Net income 2023 6 762 M 7 508 M 7 508 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 0,37x
Yield 2023 3,70%
Capitalization 3 196 M 3 549 M 3 549 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 48 150
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-70.69%3 516
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.91%411 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%237 136
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%234 931
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 830
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.89%157 856
