Jefferies hires veteran Credit Suisse banker to head Italy

CS Italy CEO Donzelli to become Jefferies country head
CS promotes Celesia, Pangrazzi to co-lead Italy IBCM
MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has
appointed Paolo Celesia and Michele Pangrazzi as co-heads of its
Italian investment banking business, with Andrea Donzelli
leaving the Swiss group to join Jefferies, two people
close to the matter said.
Donzelli will become Jefferies' new country head in Italy
and vice chairman of investment banking from January or
February, the people said, following in the footsteps of other
senior bankers who have joined from the embattled Swiss group.
Last year Jefferies poached Alejandro Przygoda and Armando
Rubio-Alvarez from Credit Suisse as it built up its financial
institutions team with dozens of new hires globally.
Jefferies is a rare example of a U.S. bank adding jobs in
Europe at a time when others are cutting back due to declining
dealmaking revenues as a result of higher interest rates, war
and soaring inflation.
Citi plans to cut as many as 50 jobs in Europe, Middle East
and Africa, two people close to the matter told Reuters.
Donzelli was Credit Suisse chief executive in Italy and
co-head of investment banking and equity capital markets. At
Jefferies he will work alongside Jefferies' head of investment
banking in Italy, Mauro Premazzi.
Celesia, who joined Credit Suisse in 2007 after previous
jobs at Rothschild, UniCredit and Mediobanca, takes on the new
role of investment banking capital markets (IBCM) co-head from
the position of head of equity capital markets for southern
Europe, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.
Pangrazzi is currently Credit Suisse's co-head of M&A
industrials for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA).
The memo seen by Reuters and signed by Credit Suisse's EMEA
IBCM co-heads Cathal Deasy and Giuseppe Monarchi, said Celesia
and Pangrazzi would take on their new responsibilities with
immediate effect.
Rome-based Donzelli oversaw high profile deals such as the
privatisation of national post office Poste Italiane.
One of the sources said his arrival at Jefferies could help
the U.S. bank, which at present only has offices in Milan,
expand its presence in the Italian capital.
