Latam currencies on longest winning streak in two years

* Latam stocks, FX up for 8th straight day
* Brazil inflation speeds past forecasts
* IMF approves Argentina's $45 bln program -sources
* EM debt sees 11 straight weekly outflows - BofA
March 25 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied for
an eighth straight day on Friday as investors backed
commodity-linked assets, with Brazil's real hovering at two-year
highs as surging inflation kept up expectations of aggressive
monetary policy tightening.
MSCI's index of Latin American currencies
rose 1.2%, while stocks gained 0.8%. Both
indexes were set to end the week higher, with the former on
track for its best week since June 2020.
Brazil's real led gains, jumping 1.7% to 4.74 per
dollar, after monthly inflation data ending in mid-March showed
the biggest spike in seven years.
"The stronger-than-expected Brazilian inflation reading for
the first half of March, of 10.8% y/y, will be followed by a
jump to 11.5-12.0% in the near term as recent fuel price hikes
filter through," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets
economist at Capital Economics.
"While the central bank has given signals that there may
just be one more 100 bps rate hike in the current cycle, the
coming rise in inflation will prompt it to tighten a little
further."
Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that
ongoing monetary tightening will likely end with benchmark rates
at 12.75%. Swiss bank Credit Suisse expects the Selic benchmark
interest rate to end the year at 14%.
Latin American currencies are on pace for their longest
winning streak since May 2020 as commodity prices have soared on
supply concerns after sanctions on Russian over its attack on
Ukraine that began on Feb 24.
Crude prices rose more than 1% to over $120 a barrel on
Friday after a missile attack on an oil distribution facility in
Saudi Arabia.
However, some analysts are skeptical about further gains for
the region's currencies due to potential political uncertainties
ahead of a general election in Brazil this year, and an
aggressive tightening cycle by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"We forecast that the Brazilian real will fall from ~4.8/$
at present to 5.3/$ by end-2022, and that the Mexican peso will
drop from ~20/$ to 21/$," Capital Economics economist James
Reilly said in a note.
Mexico's peso continued to hold near its strongest
level since late September at 20 per dollar after the central
bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate 50 basis
points to 6.5%, a decision unexpectedly announced hours ahead of
schedule by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Meanwhile, sources told Reuters that the International
Monetary Fund's executive board approved a $45 billion program
for Argentina after more than a year of negotiations, allowing
the South American country to avoid a costly default with the
Washington-based lender.
Emerging market debt has seen outflows for the past 11 weeks
while EM stocks have seen outflows for the past two weeks, Bank
of America said in its weekly flow note on Friday.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;
editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)