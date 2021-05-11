Lex Greensill on ex-UK PM Cameron: I wouldn't say we were friends

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Australian banker Lex Greensill
on Tuesday said he would not have described former British Prime
Minister David Cameron as his friend, and only met him a few
times during a spell working as an adviser to the British
government.
"I wouldn't say that Mr Cameron and I were friends,"
Greensill told a parliamentary committee. "I met him a couple of
times in the time that I worked with the Cabinet Office."
Cameron, who was prime minister from 2010 to 2016, went on
to work for Greensill Capital, a supply chain finance company
which collapsed earlier this year. Messages released earlier on
Tuesday showed Cameron extensively lobbied senior ministers on
Greensill's behalf.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)