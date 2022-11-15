Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:11 2022-11-15 am EST
4.199 CHF   -2.08%
04:02aLiberty Steel agrees debt restructuring deal
RE
03:51aCredit Suisse's 'Radical' Overhaul Advances With Deal to Sell Bulk of Securitized Products Group
MT
03:46aCredit Suisse to Sell 'Significant Part' of Securitized Products Group to Apollo
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Liberty Steel agrees debt restructuring deal

11/15/2022 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Steel is seen in the rolling mill following the recommissioning of the works by Liberty Steel Group at the Dalzell steel plant in Motherwell

LONDON (Reuters) - The Liberty Steel group owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has reached an agreement to restructure much of its debt for global operations, it said on Tuesday, while negotiations continue on the debt of its European business.

Gupta's family conglomerate, GFG Alliance, has been scrambling to arrange refinancing for its cash-starved web of businesses in steel, aluminium and energy after supply chain finance firm Greensill filed for insolvency in March last year.

Liberty said in a statement that it had signed a term sheet subject to contract on an agreement in principle on debt restructuring with parties responsible for the main creditors of Greensill Capital UK Ltd, Greensill Bank AG and Credit Suisse Asset Management.

The steelmaker, which has operations in Britain, Europe, the United States, Australia and Asia, did not say how much debt was being restructured.

The company said in June that it had reached a standstill agreement with its largest creditor, Greensill Bank, on debt facilities for its European business.

Tuesday's statement said Liberty was in the process of negotiating a similar term sheet for restructuring debt for the European business.

German-based Greensill Bank is a subsidiary of Greensill Capital, which lent money to businesses by buying their invoices at a discount, but it collapsed after one of its main insurers declined to renew its cover.

Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in April stepped up an investigation into suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering at Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG).

A GFG spokesperson declined to comment at the time, but an internal memo seen by Reuters said the company had consistently rejected any wrongdoing and pledged full cooperation.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.33% 4.233 Delayed Quote.-51.67%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.74% 156.5837 Real-time Quote.-12.34%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
04:02aLiberty Steel agrees debt restructuring deal
RE
03:51aCredit Suisse's 'Radical' Overhaul Advances With Deal to Sell Bulk of Securitized Produ..
MT
03:46aCredit Suisse to Sell 'Significant Part' of Securitized Products Group to Apollo
MT
01:34aCredit Suisse to sell bulk of Securitized Products Group to Apollo
RE
01:20aCredit Suisse to Sell Majority of Securitized Products Group Division to Apollo-led Con..
MT
01:15aCredit Suisse to sell bulk of Securitized Products Group to Apollo
RE
01:11aCredit Suisse : accelerates radical restructuring of Investment Bank; Enters into definiti..
PU
01:04aCredit suisse group ag - closing of transaction is expected in f…
RE
01:04aCredit suisse group ag - approximately usd 20 bln of remaining a…
RE
01:04aCredit suisse group ag - completion of these transactions is exp…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 240 M 17 196 M 17 196 M
Net income 2022 -3 635 M -3 849 M -3 849 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,12x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 11 221 M 11 881 M 11 881 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,29 CHF
Average target price 5,38 CHF
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-51.67%11 881
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.56%392 785
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.13%302 927
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.23%199 096
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.31%178 598
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.00%147 213