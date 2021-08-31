Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
9.756 CHF   +0.35%
LOCATIONAL QUALITY 2021 : Zug still ahead of Basel-Stadt, Basel-Land loses some ground
PU
02:44aEASYJET : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08/31JAPFA : to Dispose of 7.5% Stake in Chinese Dairy Subsidiary
MT
Locational quality 2021: Zug still ahead of Basel-Stadt, Basel-Land loses some ground

08/31/2021 | 03:52am EDT
Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 07:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 458 M 24 524 M 24 524 M
Net income 2021 604 M 659 M 659 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,7x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 23 442 M 25 587 M 25 599 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 49 240
Free-Float 90,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,72 CHF
Average target price 11,12 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-14.72%25 587
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.32%487 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.45%357 549
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.40%204 540
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%193 300
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.10.24%160 491