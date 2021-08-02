Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
MOVES-Credit Suisse poaches HSBC's fintech banker to revamp FIG franchise - memo

08/02/2021 | 06:22am EDT
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has hired HSBC banker Orazio Tarda to bolster its financial services coverage and beef up its senior ranks after a swathe of departures, investigations and divisional reshuffles.

Italian-born Tarda will become the Swiss lender's global co-head of fintech, according to a memo seen by Reuters, after leading HSBC's fintech franchise since 2018 in a career spanning 16 years at the bank.

Tarda will also join Credit Suisse's client advisory group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as part of the bank's efforts to increase M&A revenue and market share.

A seasoned dealmaker who started his career at Lehman Brothers in 2001, Tarda has advised on a series of high profile payments transactions including Nexi's transformational mergers with Nets and SIA last year.

"Technology is an increasingly important part of the strategic dialogue with clients across all of our capital markets and advisory industry groups," the memo said, adding the division "has been one of the bank's most successful franchises over the past 20 years".

Tarda's appointment, which will be effective in November, comes after a recent 41% fall investment banking which showed the broader impact of the Archegos and Greensill scandals.

Credit Suisse - which this year lost most of its financial institutions group (FIG) team to competitors - has slipped to seventh place in global M&A league tables, according to Refinitiv data in July, from sixth place in 2020, losing ground to European rival Barclays.

The bank's former global FIG head, Alejandro Przygoda, recently moved to Jefferies along with EMEA FIG head Armando Rubio-Alvarez and several others in London and New York while EMEA FIG chairman Max Mesny left to become a partner at Perella Weinberg Partners.

Tarda will share the fintech job with Brian Gudofsky in New York - who also acts as global head of technology - and the pair will work closely with Martin Blanquart, who heads TMT in EMEA, and Mathieu Salas, vice chairman for FIG.

Based in Milan, Tarda will report to both Gudofsky and Giuseppe Monarchi in London while also keeping a local reporting line to Credit Suisse Italy CEO Federico Imbert. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 2.02% 178.1 Delayed Quote.18.97%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.61% 9.342 Delayed Quote.-20.12%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.39% 527.63 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
Financials
Sales 2021 22 350 M 24 688 M 24 688 M
Net income 2021 632 M 699 M 699 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 21 957 M 24 231 M 24 254 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 49 240
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 9,11 CHF
Average target price 11,18 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-20.12%24 231
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.45%453 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%322 796
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.12%191 516
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.22%188 648
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.80%148 451