Credit Suisse Group AG

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Maldives hires banks for dollar-denominated Islamic bonds sale - document

03/22/2021 | 02:08am EDT
DUBAI (Reuters) - The government of the Maldives has hired a group of banks to arrange a U.S. dollar-denominated issuance of benchmark sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Acting through the finance ministry, the government hired the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Credit Suisse, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC to arrange a fixed income investor call, the document from one of the banks showed.

Meetings between the parties started on Monday and an issuance of benchmark five-year senior unsecured sukuk will follow, subject to market conditions. Benchmark bonds are generally at least $500 million in size.

Moody's said on Monday it was assigning the planned issuance a B3 rating.

The government also announced a tender offer for its outstanding $250 million 7% notes due next year, which it is offering to purchase for cash.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
