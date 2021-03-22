Maldives hires banks for dollar-denominated Islamic bonds sale - document

Acting through the finance ministry, the government hired the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), Credit Suisse, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC to arrange a fixed income investor call, the document from one of the banks showed.

Meetings between the parties started on Monday and an issuance of benchmark five-year senior unsecured sukuk will follow, subject to market conditions. Benchmark bonds are generally at least $500 million in size.

Moody's said on Monday it was assigning the planned issuance a B3 rating.

The government also announced a tender offer for its outstanding $250 million 7% notes due next year, which it is offering to purchase for cash.

