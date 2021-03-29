Log in
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
03/29 11:20:00 am
10.97 CHF   -12.03%
02:13pArchegos margin call share dump ripples across markets
RE
02:10pMaldives to raise $200 mln via 5-yr Islamic bonds -document
RE
01:14pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Declining to Begin New Week
MT
Maldives to raise $200 mln via 5-yr Islamic bonds -document

03/29/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - The government of the Maldives plans to raise $200 million via a five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, yielding 10.5%, according to a document seen on Monday.

Credit Suisse, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Monday, the document showed.

The bonds were rated B3 by Moody's and the settlement of the issue will be on April 8, the document showed.

The 144A/ Reg S bonds would be issued at a discount and the tender proceeds would be capped in alignment of the net proceeds of the new issue.

REG S bonds are those that are not registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and cannot be sold to a U.S. investor, whereas 144A offerings are U.S. private placements for U.S. investors. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kim Coghill and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -13.83% 10.745 Delayed Quote.9.39%
EMIRATES NBD BANK PJSC 0.92% 11 End-of-day quote.6.80%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.09% 418.1 Delayed Quote.11.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 22 052 M 23 506 M 23 506 M
Net income 2021 3 409 M 3 634 M 3 634 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,97x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 30 005 M 31 930 M 31 982 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 48 770
Free-Float 97,3%
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,38 CHF
Last Close Price 12,47 CHF
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Lara J. Warner Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG9.39%31 033
