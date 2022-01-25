Log in
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/25 03:29:28 am
8.181 CHF   -1.15%
03:15aMARKETMIND : Buy the dip? Or pray for Fed put?
RE
01:23aCredit Suisse's problems mount as lender warns on Q4 profit
RE
01:06aCredit Suisse Flags $546 Million Hit To Q4 2021 Profit Due To Legal Provisions
MT
Marketmind: Buy the dip? Or pray for Fed put?

01/25/2022 | 03:15am EST
FILE PHOTO: Last day of trading before Christmas at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao.

Bears are on the prowl in markets while a different sort menaces Europe's eastern flank.

It's probably futile to expect the Russian bear to retreat the way Wall Street bears did late on Monday, when sentiment turned on a dime, allowing the S&P 500 which was 4% in the red at one point, to close higher.

Clearly dip-buyers haven't entirely fled equity markets. Or was it a function of all those short Nasdaq positions, which suddenly found themselves in the money?

The impulse hasn't carried through, with Asia deep in the red and Wall Street futures down almost 2%. Option market readings are not reassuring either; trading in put options, used to place bearish bets, outnumbered bullish call options by 1.1-to-1 on Monday, apparently the most bearish that ratio has been since March 2020.

Away from markets though, the global economic picture isn't looking too bad. PMIs advance readings on Monday did show an Omicron-driven slowdown in December business activity but signalled a peaking in supply chain delays. South Korean GDP expanded at the fastest pace in 11 years and of the U.S. companies that have reported Q4 earnings, 77% beat forecasts.

In the middle of this market churn, the Fed starts a two-day meeting which may well be the last before a March interest rate liftoff. Many hope it will pay attention to the tightening in financial conditions such large equity selloffs inevitably cause. JPMorgan cite the robust earnings season to argue the bearishness is overdone. And after all, they add "the worst-case scenario could see the return of the Fed put".

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

-Singapore tightened monetary policy settings in its first out-of-cycle move in seven years

-South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest pace in 11 years in 2021

-Australia's core inflation flew to its fastest annual pace since 2014 in the December quarter

-Credit Suisse warns of Q4 net loss

-Germany IFO survey

-Emerging markets: Hungary central bank

-U.S. consumer confidence January/

-U.S. 5 year Note auction ($55 bln)

-U.S. earnings: General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Xerox, Invesco, American Express, Verizon, Microsoft, Capital One

European earnings: SEB, Remy Cointreau, Logitech, Ericsson

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Karin Strohecker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.34% 8.33 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
ERICSSON 6.76% 107.42 Delayed Quote.0.57%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. 5.88% 70.9 Delayed Quote.-13.66%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.11% 296.37 Delayed Quote.-11.88%
RÉMY COINTREAU -2.40% 187.3 Real-time Quote.-10.33%
Financials
Sales 2021 22 900 M 24 983 M 24 983 M
Net income 2021 -203 M -222 M -222 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -50,9x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 19 797 M 21 634 M 21 597 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 49 950
Free-Float -
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 8,28 CHF
Average target price 10,55 CHF
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-6.72%21 634
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.46%426 747
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.13%359 867
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 805
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.45%208 925
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.86%207 191