  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06:29:03 2023-03-15 am EDT
1.799 CHF   -19.71%
06:25aMarketmind-Deep breaths as banks calm, but only a bit
RE
06:18aCredit Suisse's Biggest Investor Rejects Further Financial Assistance; Stock Down 10%
MT
06:09aCredit Suisse Shares Sink Again
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind-Deep breaths as banks calm, but only a bit

03/15/2023 | 06:25am EDT
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan

Hyperventilating world markets have finally caught their breath as the U.S. bank shock of the past week appeared to calm somewhat and gyrating interest rates found a level.

But volatility is likely to persistMOVE> - not least in pre-meeting blackout periods for major central banks - as easing financial system tensions merely re-introduce rate hike risks that sticky US inflation readings seem to warrant.

And with longer-running global banking sagas exposed by the events of the past week, nerves were jangled again on Wednesday as Credit Suisse shares dropped by as much as 10.5% to a new record low, as its largest investor said it couldn't give the Swiss bank more financial assistance.

After bank stocks rebounded somewhat on Tuesday, despite Moody's downgrading the credit outlook for the entire U.S. banking system, attention turned to tighter regulation and workouts for the worst affected firms.

The Federal Reserve is considering tougher rules and oversight for midsize banks similar in size to Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed suddenly last week. Strengthened rules on banks in the $100 billion to $250 billion range could ape those for larger more systemic banks and involve stringent capital and liquidity requirements or beefed up annual "stress tests".

Even though reports abounded of depositor flight from the smaller weaker banks to the larger financial firms, stock prices in the sector at large caught a breath.

That continued in Asia on Wednesday, although Europe's bank stocks and wider bourses stayed in the red and U.S. futures were a touch lower. The VIX equity volatility gauge hugged Tuesday's close at 23.

Apart from fresh Credit Suisse angst, another reason for the persistent trepidation in Europe was signals from central bank sources that the European Central Bank would push ahead with a hefty half-point interest rate rise at its policymaking meeting on Thursday.

If the ECB stays the course and the Fed follows suit next week, anxiety about further banking ructions may return - or at least see further wild volatility in rates markets that could end up having similar effects.

U.S. Treasury market volatility is already at its highest since the aftermath of the last big banking crash in 2009, with the biggest drop since 1987 in 2-year Treasury yields on Monday followed by the biggest one-day jump in 14 years on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, 2-year yields settled about 4.3% - still 80 basis points lower than they were a week ago, but up half a point from Tuesday's trough. Futures markets now see an 80% chance of a quarter-point Fed hike next week to a 4.75-5.0% range, with a 'terminal rate' at 5% in May.

The dollar was slightly higher as rates recalibrated.

Chinese industrial and retail updates for February showed the post-COVID lockdown recovery underway but at an underwhelming pace.

Sterling was steady at investors awaited the Spring UK budget, with bumper tax receipts allowing finance minister Jeremy Hunt to offer some relief to pensions and childcare while extending critical energy price supports.

With widespread trepidation about the impact of the SVB collapse on the U.S. tech sector at large, Facebook-parent Meta said on Tuesday it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, making it the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn.

Apple supplier Foxconn said on Wednesday it expected smart consumer electronics demand would decline slightly this year, as it reported a 10% fall in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier.

In more upbeat tech news, startup OpenAI said it is beginning to release a powerful artificial intelligence model known as GPT-4, with image as well as text prompts in searches.

Key developments that may provide direction to U.S. markets later on Wednesday:

* US Feb retail sales and producer prices, US March NAHB housing market index, Empire State manufacturing survey, Jan business inventories.

* UK government's Spring budget

* US corp earnings: Adobe

(By Mike Dolan, editing by Elaine Hardcastle; mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com. Twitter: @reutersMikeD)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. 2.79% 333.33 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
APPLE INC. 1.41% 152.59 Delayed Quote.17.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.02% 0.623 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.54% 0.66456 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.15% 1.1342 Delayed Quote.0.07%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.36% 1.2101 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.27% 0.683102 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.22% 0.72864 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -17.39% 1.8 Delayed Quote.-18.96%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.52% 1.06656 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.11% 0.01134 Delayed Quote.1.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.45% 0.012107 Delayed Quote.0.96%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 7.25% 194.02 Delayed Quote.61.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.62065 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.52% 0.937576 Delayed Quote.0.20%
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 685 M 16 685 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 326 M -7 326 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,08x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 8 829 M 9 642 M 9 642 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,24 CHF
Average target price 3,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 66,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-18.96%9 642
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.39%396 235
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.16%230 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.49%218 683
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.61%158 856
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.71%152 400