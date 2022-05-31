Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/30 11:31:38 am EDT
7.094 CHF   +1.84%
02:36aMARKETMIND : Fever pitch
RE
01:00aCredit Suisse weighs options to strengthen capital - sources
RE
05/30Credit Suisse Mulls Capital Raising Options To Strengthen Financial Buffers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marketmind: Fever pitch

05/31/2022 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

A look at the day ahead in markets from Saikat Chatterjee.

Perhaps it is fitting that a month that has seen such a remarkable swing in interest rate expectations for the major economies is ending on the same note that kicked this off: soaring price pressures.

German consumer prices rose by a whopping 8.7% and Spanish inflation rates resumed their upward march, setting the stage for another record eurozone aggregate inflation data for May with a Reuters poll expecting a print of 7.7%.

That has decisively turned the mood music in favour of the bears. U.S. Treasury yields rose by 10 basis points to 2.85% in unusually busy Asian trading after falling to a six-week low of 2.71% last week as investors briefly entertained hopes that aggressive Fed rate hikes may be short-lived.

Hawkish remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller also dashed expectations, putting European and U.S. stock futures on course for a rocky start to the final session of a month which has seen world equities shed $4 trillion in market capitalisation before recouping all their losses.

Crucially, Waller's comments came before a meeting on Tuesday between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. President Joe Biden for a discussion called by the White House on the state of the American and global economies.

With the European Union closing ranks to cut 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of this year, the inflation demon is unlikely to be tamed anytime soon even though markets expect an aggressive 115 bps of rate hikes in the last six months of 2022.

Oil prices extended gains on the latest developments with Brent crude topping a fresh two-month high at $122.80 per barrel.

News from the world's second-largest economy was also a mixed bag with China's factory activity falling at a slower pace in May as COVID-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs eased, but movement controls continued to weigh on demand and production.

Graphic: global market cap - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwpkrnqwyvm/global%20market%20cap.JPG

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

Credit Suisse weighs options to strengthen capital.

Eurozone May CPI estimates: Poll: 7.7% Previous: 7.4%.

Canada: March and Q1 GDP, U.S. consumer confidence

Gazprom suspends gas deliveries to Dutch trader GasTerra

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Danilo Masoni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.04% 0.71965 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.31% 1.26058 Delayed Quote.-6.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.78992 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.84% 7.094 Delayed Quote.-20.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.27% 1.07428 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.19% 0.012875 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.24% 123.76 Delayed Quote.53.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.21% 0.65419 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
PJSC GAZPROM 2.14% 300.8 End-of-day quote.-12.37%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 1.36% 420.2 End-of-day quote.-22.87%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.71% 1019.83 Real-time Quote.48.57%
WTI 1.25% 119.042 Delayed Quote.51.34%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
02:36aMARKETMIND : Fever pitch
RE
01:00aCredit Suisse weighs options to strengthen capital - sources
RE
05/30Credit Suisse Mulls Capital Raising Options To Strengthen Financial Buffers
MT
05/30Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk
RE
05/30Shell greenlights $2.5 bln Crux gas project off Australia
RE
05/27Fitch Downgrades Ascent Finance Limited's EUR15m CLNs to 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable
AQ
05/25ASGN Shares Decline After Credit Suisse Downgrade
MT
05/25CREDIT SUISSE : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
05/25Credit Suisse Shareholder Harris Associates Backs CEO
MT
05/25Swiss Economic Sentiment Falls to Lowest Level Since February 2015
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 266 M 20 124 M 20 124 M
Net income 2022 311 M 325 M 325 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,9x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 18 133 M 18 940 M 18 940 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 51 030
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 7,09 CHF
Average target price 7,56 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-20.04%18 940
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%239 914
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%186 576
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939