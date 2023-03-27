Advanced search
Marketmind: U.S. bank deal allays systemic fears

03/27/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows First Citizens BancShares and SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logos

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

Asian markets could rebound on Tuesday from their sluggish start to the week, after a deal to buy the assets of stricken U.S. bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) prompted a relief rally in financials and allayed fears of deeper systemic stress.

Regional U.S. lender First Citizens BancShares said it will take on SVB's assets of $110 billion, deposits of $56 billion and loans of $72 billion, and investors liked what they heard.

The S&P 500 banking index jumped 3% - First Citizen shares leapt 54% - the MSCI global financials index rose 1.2% and euro zone banks rose 1.7%.

Systemic banking crisis fears were further allayed by Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, who plans to tell lawmakers on Tuesday that regulators are committed to ensuring all U.S. bank deposits are safe, according to prepared remarks.

Brent crude's rise of over 4% was another indication that investors may be recovering their mojo in the final week of a torrid quarter. All good news, right?

Yes, but there are reasons for caution, and not just because banking crises are rarely resolved in days or weeks.

US 2-year yield & world bank stocks,

The surge of more than 20 basis points in the two-year U.S. Treasury yield was down due to a poorly received auction as much as due to confidence that banks have turned a corner. The notes sold at a high yield of more than two basis points above where they had traded before the auction, and demand was the weakest since November 2021.

Treasury's sale of $43 billion five-year notes on Tuesday and $35 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday will be worth monitoring.

And crypto shares fell after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it had sued crypto exchange Binance and its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao for operating an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program.

Bitcoin fell 3.5%, the third time in a week it has lost 3% or more in a single day.

There are no central bank policy decisions on Tuesday, but investors can expect a slew of headlines from central bank officials around the world to hit their screens.

In Asia, Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda gives a speech, and finance ministers and central bank governors of the ASEAN nations attend a three-day summit in Bali. European Central Bank and Bank of England chiefs Christine Lagarde and Andrew Bailey head a raft of European policymaker events.

And the Fed's Barr delivers his "Bank Oversight" testimony to lawmakers.

Here are three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Tuesday:

- Australia retail sales (February)

- ASEAN finance chiefs summit

- Fed's Barr speaks on banking sector oversight

(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.06% 0.6649 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.52% 26018.8 End-of-day quote.67.88%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 1.90% 28016.9 End-of-day quote.68.64%
BRENT OIL 3.72% 77.72 Delayed Quote.-13.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.35% 1.2289 Delayed Quote.1.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.50% 0.73185 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.53% 0.7632 Delayed Quote.-72.53%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 6.15% 9.065 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.68% 141.978 Delayed Quote.0.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.07996 Delayed Quote.0.52%
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. 53.74% 895.61 Delayed Quote.-23.18%
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. 22.22% 55 Delayed Quote.-9.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.012171 Delayed Quote.0.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.6195 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 4.25% 661.788 Real-time Quote.-13.18%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 4.54% 72.795 Delayed Quote.-14.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 14 604 M 15 934 M 15 934 M
Net income 2023 -2 237 M -2 440 M -2 440 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,44x
Yield 2023 6,29%
Capitalization 3 008 M 3 282 M 3 282 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,76 CHF
Average target price 2,63 CHF
Spread / Average Target 245%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-72.53%3 260
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
