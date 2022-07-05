Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-04 am EDT
5.548 CHF   +2.29%
02:40aMexico's Femsa to buy Swiss store operator Valora for $1.15 billion in Europe push
RE
02:36aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:14aCredit Suisse names new head of Swiss private banking
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's Femsa to buy Swiss store operator Valora for $1.15 billion in Europe push

07/05/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Logo of Coca Cola Femsa, the largest Coke bottler in the world, is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey

ZURICH (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer company Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Tuesday offered to buy Swiss kiosk operator Valora in a 1.1 billion Swiss franc ($1.15 billion) deal as part of its push to expand in Europe.

Femsa, which had a total sales of more than $27 billion in last year, made an offer of CHF 260.00 per share, a premium of 52% to Valora's last closing share price, Valora said in a statement.

Valora said its board has recommended shareholders to accept the offer, which was supported by its largest individual shareholder with a roughly 17% stake.

Ernst Peter Ditsch is Valora's largest shareholder, with a 16.91% stake as of July 4, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The deal includes plans to speed up growth in Switzerland, Germany and other European countries where Valora operates convenience stores and food service, Valora said.

Credit Suisse is advising Femsa and is its offer manager, while J.P. Morgan is advising Valora on the deal.

The transaction is to be funded with Femsa's available cash on hand, the two companies said. The offer, which remains subjected to regulatory approval, is expected to close in end-September or beginning October.

($1 = 0.9600 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.29% 5.548 Delayed Quote.-37.47%
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 2.36% 142.11 End-of-day quote.-10.80%
VALORA HOLDING AG 1.79% 171 Delayed Quote.9.76%
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 18 721 M 19 475 M 19 475 M
Net income 2022 413 M 430 M 430 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 2,40%
Capitalization 14 181 M 14 752 M 14 752 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 51 030
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,55 CHF
Average target price 7,12 CHF
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-37.47%14 752
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.98%334 971
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.06%254 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%243 464
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 173
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.73%158 104