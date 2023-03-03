Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:46 2023-03-03 am EST
2.784 CHF   +8.33%
11:39aMozambique ordered to open files in Credit Suisse, Privinvest 'tuna bond' case
RE
11:19aEuropean Equities Flat in Friday Trading
MT
03/02Credit Suisse Eyes Withdrawal of $1.3 Million Award to Former Financial Adviser
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mozambique ordered to open files in Credit Suisse, Privinvest 'tuna bond' case

03/03/2023 | 11:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - A London judge ordered Mozambique on Friday to allow access to documents held in state offices or risk derailing a blockbuster London lawsuit against Credit Suisse, shipbuilder Privinvest and others over the $2 billion "tuna bond" case.

The tuna bond or "hidden debt" scandal, one of Africa's most high-profile corruption cases of recent years, has triggered a spate of litigation from Maputo to Washington. But the London case could establish whether one of the world's poorest countries can secure compensation and restitution.

Judge Robin Knowles, however, told the High Court in London that Mozambique had failed in its disclosure duties, describing this as a "really serious matter", and ordered access to relevant documents from entities such as the State Information and Security Service (SISE) and Office of the President.

"If I need to exercise my powers for strike-out to ensure compliance with the Republic's (of Mozambique) duties and the obligations of this litigation I will, because that is my duty and the fairness of the trial I wish to deliver to the Republic and all parties is at stake," he told the High Court.

But he stopped short of ordering a deadline ahead of a three-month trial expected in October.

Credit Suisse, Privinvest and others had called for the complex case of claim and counter-claim to be nixed if Mozambique fails to provide "adequate" disclosure within one month of any court order.

Mozambique's attorney general has said that state secrecy prevents some documents from being disclosed.

The case turns on three deals between state-owned Mozambican companies and Privinvest - funded in part by loans and bonds from Credit Suisse and backed by undisclosed Mozambican government guarantees - ostensibly to develop the fishing industry and for maritime security between 2013 and 2016.

But hundreds of millions of dollars went missing and, when the undisclosed government debt came to light seven years ago, donors such as the International Monetary Fund halted support, triggering a currency collapse and debt crisis.

Credit Suisse, embroiled in a string of crises, agreed to pay about $475 million to British and U.S. authorities in 2021 to resolve bribery and fraud charges and has pledged to forgive $200 million of debt owed by Mozambique.

It has said three former bankers, who have already pleaded guilty in the United States to handling kickbacks, hid their misconduct from the bank.

Privinvest has said it delivered on all of its obligations under the contracts and any payments it made were legal under Mozambican law.

Mozambique is now recovering, political analysts say. Western donors, concerned that poverty drives political instability - and with an eye on Mozambican hopes of developing offshore gas reserves on its northeastern coast - have resumed financial assistance.

(Additional reporting Karin Strohecker in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Kirstin Ridley and Rachel Savage


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 8.33% 2.784 Delayed Quote.-7.02%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.49% 470.49 Real-time Quote.1.88%
KNOWLES CORPORATION 0.47% 17.17 Delayed Quote.4.02%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.08% 154.48 Real-time Quote.0.29%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
11:39aMozambique ordered to open files in Credit Suisse, Privinvest 'tuna bond' case
RE
11:19aEuropean Equities Flat in Friday Trading
MT
03/02Credit Suisse Eyes Withdrawal of $1.3 Million Award to Former Financial Adviser
MT
03/02Credit Suisse 5-year CDS widen as shares plummet
RE
03/02Financial Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/02Credit Suisse Raises Rates for New Deposits of at Least $5 Million in Asia
MT
03/02Credit Suisse offers higher deposit rates in Asia to woo the wealthy - sources
RE
03/02Credit Suisse Said Offering High Deposit Rates to Sign New Clients in Asia
MT
03/01Global markets live: HP, Kohl's, Lowe's, BP, Rivian...
MS
03/01Credit Suisse personal & business banking boss to leave
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 220 M 16 220 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 122 M -7 122 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,24x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 10 129 M 10 755 M 10 755 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 2,57 CHF
Average target price 3,80 CHF
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-7.02%10 755
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.30%415 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.12%268 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 395
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.92%173 759
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 397