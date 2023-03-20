Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
Nikkei ends at 2-month low as Credit Suisse buyout fails to calm market jitters

03/20/2023 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a two-month low on Monday, as worries about recession and a potential global banking sector crisis drove a sell-off of risk assets despite a weekend rescue deal for Swiss lender Credit Suisse.

The Nikkei index fell 1.42% to close at 26,945.67, its lowest close since Jan 23. The broader Topix lost 1.54% to 1,929.30.

"I had thought the news about rescue for Credit Suisse would be positive for the market, but it fell deeper than I expected," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"Global investors are staying away from risk assets right now so the Japanese market declines in line with that trend."

In a crisis that began with the collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank last Friday, investors lost confidence in U.S. regional banks and Credit Suisse in Europe.

Wall Street closed lower on Friday, with three main indexes ended the session deep in negative territory, with financial stocks down the most among the major sectors of the S&P 500.

Over the weekend, UBS Group AG said it will buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

In Japan, the banking sector index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange lost 1.88% after jumping more than 1% earlier in the session.

The index has lost 13.6% so far this month, the worst performer along with the insurance sector which also marked a similar decline.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 1.84% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipped 1.67%. Mizuho Financial Group fell 2.3%.

All the 33 industry sub-indexes lost, with the shippers falling the most, falling 3.78%.

Oil refiners cut its early gains to end 0.17% lower.

(Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.80% 71.15 Delayed Quote.-13.18%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC -1.84% 825.4 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.30% 1825.5 Delayed Quote.0.67%
NIKKEI 225 -1.42% 26945.67 Real-time Quote.4.75%
PSI 20 INDEX -2.42% 5724.12 Real-time Quote.-0.03%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.67% 5170 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TOPIX INDEX -1.54% 1929.3 Delayed Quote.3.58%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
WTI -2.50% 65.313 Delayed Quote.-14.95%
Financials
Sales 2023 14 658 M 15 803 M 15 803 M
Net income 2023 -2 005 M -2 162 M -2 162 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,77x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 7 331 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,86 CHF
Average target price 3,72 CHF
Spread / Average Target 100,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-32.71%7 903
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623