  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:49 2023-03-31 am EDT
0.8226 CHF   +1.31%
04:50aNorwegian wealth fund seeks Credit Suisse boardroom shake-up
RE
03:36aUp to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS, Tages-Anzeiger reports
RE
04/01New UBS CEO plays down concerns over size of Swiss bank combination
RE
Norwegian wealth fund seeks Credit Suisse boardroom shake-up

04/02/2023 | 04:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Credit Suisse is seen outside its office building in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Norges Bank Investment Management will vote against the re-election of Credit Suisse Chair Axel Lehmann and six other directors at the Swiss lender's annual general meeting on Tuesday, the Norwegian wealth fund said on its website.

Credit Suisse was acquired last month by rival UBS in a $3.23 billion deal engineered by the Swiss government, central bank and market regulator to avoid its collapse and possible contagion across the global financial system.

"Shareholders should have the right to seek changes to the board when it does not act in their best interest," the Norges wealth fund said ahead of the April 4 meeting.

In addition to Lehmann, Norges is also opposing re-election of Credit Suisse directors Iris Bohnet, Christian Gellerstad, Shan Li, Seraina Macia, Richard Meddings and Ana Pessoa.

Credit Suisse declined to comment and UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan; Additional reporting by Lavanya Ahire; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.31% 0.8226 Delayed Quote.-70.24%
UBS GROUP AG 1.39% 19.29 Delayed Quote.12.12%
Financials
Sales 2023 14 527 M 15 918 M 15 918 M
Net income 2023 -2 328 M -2 551 M -2 551 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,47x
Yield 2023 5,84%
Capitalization 3 242 M 3 552 M 3 552 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 0,82 CHF
Average target price 2,46 CHF
Spread / Average Target 199%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-70.24%3 552
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.99%383 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 780
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%221 269
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 185
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.47%141 188
