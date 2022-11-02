Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31 2022-11-01 pm EDT
4.200 CHF   +1.69%
01:31aQatar Investment Authority plans to raise Credit Suisse stake - FT
RE
01:02aQatar Investment Authority Plans To Raise Credit Suisse Stake - FT
RE
01:02aQatar investment authority plans to raise credit suisse stake -…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY PLANS TO RAISE CREDIT SUISSE STAKE -…

11/02/2022 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY PLANS TO RAISE CREDIT SUISSE STAKE - FT


© Reuters 2022
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
01:31aQatar Investment Authority plans to raise Credit Suisse stake - FT
RE
01:02aQatar Investment Authority Plans To Raise Credit Suisse Stake - FT
RE
01:02aQatar investment authority plans to raise credit suisse stake -…
RE
11/01Moody's, S&P Lower Ratings on Credit Suisse's Main Unit Over Restructuring Plan Risks
MT
11/01Materials Up Ahead of Fed Decision -- Materials Roundup
DJ
11/01Global markets live: Sony, Toyota, Pfizer, Apple, Wells Fargo...
MS
11/01FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 1.3% Boosted by Miners; Ocado's Surge
DJ
11/01Credit Suisse Selected as Underwriters for Chinese E-Commerce Platform Beijing United's..
MT
11/01Swiss Procure.ch Manufacturing PMI Drops in October, Misses Expectations
MT
11/01Credit Suisse to Seek Shareholder Nod in November For $4 Billion Capital Raise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 728 M 15 723 M 15 723 M
Net income 2022 -2 700 M -2 699 M -2 699 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,41x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 10 990 M 10 987 M 10 987 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4,20 CHF
Average target price 5,80 CHF
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-53.45%10 794
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 231
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.99%289 128
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%190 926
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.15%174 552
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-22.78%134 738