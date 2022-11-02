Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Credit Suisse Group AG
News
Summary
CSGN
CH0012138530
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
(CSGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
12:31 2022-11-01 pm EDT
4.200
CHF
+1.69%
01:31a
Qatar Investment Authority plans to raise Credit Suisse stake - FT
RE
01:02a
Qatar Investment Authority Plans To Raise Credit Suisse Stake - FT
RE
01:02a
Qatar investment authority plans to raise credit suisse stake -…
RE
QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY PLANS TO RAISE CREDIT SUISSE STAKE -…
11/02/2022 | 01:02am EDT
QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY PLANS TO RAISE CREDIT SUISSE STAKE - FT
© Reuters 2022
01:31a
Qatar Investment Authority plans to raise Credit Suisse stake - FT
RE
01:02a
Qatar Investment Authority Plans To Raise Credit Suisse Stake - FT
RE
01:02a
Qatar investment authority plans to raise credit suisse stake -…
RE
11/01
Moody's, S&P Lower Ratings on Credit Suisse's Main Unit Over Restructuring Plan Risks
MT
11/01
Materials Up Ahead of Fed Decision -- Materials Roundup
DJ
11/01
Global markets live: Sony, Toyota, Pfizer, Apple, Wells Fargo...
11/01
FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 1.3% Boosted by Miners; Ocado's Surge
DJ
11/01
Credit Suisse Selected as Underwriters for Chinese E-Commerce Platform Beijing United's..
MT
11/01
Swiss Procure.ch Manufacturing PMI Drops in October, Misses Expectations
MT
11/01
Credit Suisse to Seek Shareholder Nod in November For $4 Billion Capital Raise
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
10/31
Credit suisse group ag: hsbc cuts target price to chf 4.5 from c&..
RE
10/28
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
10/28
Credit suisse group ag: jp morgan cuts target price to chf 5.5&#..
RE
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2022
15 728 M
15 723 M
15 723 M
Net income 2022
-2 700 M
-2 699 M
-2 699 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-3,41x
Yield 2022
1,53%
Capitalization
10 990 M
10 987 M
10 987 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,60x
Nbr of Employees
51 680
Free-Float
98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
4,20 CHF
Average target price
5,80 CHF
Spread / Average Target
38,2%
Consensus
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner
Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi
Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann
Chairman
Joanne Hannaford
Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
-53.45%
10 794
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
-20.38%
369 231
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-18.99%
289 128
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
-22.50%
190 926
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-4.15%
174 552
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
-22.78%
134 738
