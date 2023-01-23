Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:41 2023-01-23 am EST
3.150 CHF   +2.24%
01:47pQatar Investment Authority raises stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7%
RE
11:41aQatar Investment Authority Doubles Stake In Credit Suisse- FT
RE
01/22Former Credit Suisse Employees Consider Challenging Bonus Payback Clause
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qatar Investment Authority raises stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7%

01/23/2023 | 01:47pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has increased its stake in Credit Suisse to just under 7%, becoming the Swiss bank's second-largest shareholder after Saudi National Bank, in a sign that its Gulf investor base is growing in importance.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) bought 139.03 million shares in the Swiss lender, Refinitiv data shows based on a filing on Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission which quoted its most recent ownership holding as of December 31, 2022.

The new shares bring the QIA's ownership in Credit Suisse to 6.87%, amounting to 272.25 million shares, from 5.57% as reported in its last SEC filing in November.

Credit Suisse declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday and the QIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Credit Suisse's shares rose 2.2% on Monday to close at 3.15 Swiss francs.

U.S. investment firm Harris Associates, one of Credit Suisse's largest shareholders, shed its holding to about 5%, according to regulatory filings on January 11from a stake of about 10% in the bank last August.

Saudi National Bank owns a stake worth about 10% in the Swiss lender bank after it became an anchor investor in Credit Suisse's $4.3 billion capital raise which began in October to fund the bank's revamp and restructuring. Saudi Arabian conglomerate Olayan Group owns a stake of about 3%, Eikon data shows. SNB, along with the QIA and Olayan Group, account for about 20% of Credit Suisse shares.

Credit Suisse outlined plans in October to raise 4 billion Swiss francs from investors, cut thousands of jobs and shift its focus from investment banking towards its rich clients.

The announcement followed a difficult few weeks when the one-time respected Swiss institution had even become a 'meme stock' at the centre of a social media storm.

Once a symbol for Swiss reliability, the bank's reputation has been tarnished by a series of scandals, including an unprecedented prosecution at home involving laundering money for a criminal gang.

In 2021, the bank took a $5.5 billion loss from the unravelling of U.S. investment firm Archegos and had to freeze $10 billion worth of supply chain finance funds linked to insolvent British financier Greensill, highlighting risk-management failings.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai, Oliver Hirt in Zurich and Andrew Mills in Doha; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Hadeel Al Sayegh, Oliver Hirt and Andrew Mills


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.92% 0.64826 Delayed Quote.1.79%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.03% 1.14112 Delayed Quote.2.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.23% 0.68962 Delayed Quote.0.81%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.36% 0.136139 Delayed Quote.1.23%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.24% 3.15 Delayed Quote.11.47%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.32% 13.474 Delayed Quote.1.67%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.31% 1.00251 Delayed Quote.0.95%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.26% 11.779 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.09% 0.011343 Delayed Quote.1.68%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.68% 0.7062 Delayed Quote.0.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.24% 0.59826 Delayed Quote.1.81%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.64% 0.013392 Delayed Quote.5.83%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.52% 0.6992 Delayed Quote.1.22%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.77% 0.090086 Delayed Quote.0.86%
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK -0.10% 48.25 End-of-day quote.-4.46%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.27% 0.92254 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 218 M 16 523 M 16 523 M
Net income 2022 -7 038 M -7 641 M -7 641 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,38x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 12 226 M 13 251 M 13 274 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,80x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 3,08 CHF
Average target price 3,54 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG11.47%13 274
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.73%396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.20%270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.37%168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 542