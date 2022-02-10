REFILE-Ex-Credit Suisse banker says she told bosses "everything" about Bulgarian clients

BELLINZONA, Switzerland, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A former Credit
Suisse employee testified on Thursday that she kept the
bank's management fully informed of outflows from Bulgarian
customers' accounts after authorities in Sofia asked Switzerland
for judicial assistance.
In the first criminal trial of a major bank in Switzerland,
Credit Suisse and the former employee face charges of
allowing an alleged Bulgarian cocaine trafficking gang to
launder millions of euros, some of it stuffed into suitcases.
The former employee, who cannot be named under Swiss privacy
laws, denies wrongdoing. Credit Suisse has rejected all the
allegations and said it is convinced its former employee is
innocent, and that it plans to "defend itself vigorously."
Swiss prosecutors allege that Credit Suisse and the former
relationship manager did too little to prevent the alleged drug
traffickers hiding and laundering cash between 2004 and 2008,
despite indications that the funds could be of criminal origin.
The indictment runs to more than 500 pages, and centers on
relationships that Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest
bank, and its ex-employee had with former Bulgarian wrestler
Evelin Banev and several of his associates.
"I was informing, I was so stressed with the situation, I
was so afraid of making a mistake just because I am not
experienced, I was not competent. So that I was going on
reporting, reporting, maybe even more than necessary," the
former employee told the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona on
Thursday, speaking in English.
"I KEPT INFORMING"
Prosecutors allege that the defendant, who left Credit
Suisse in 2010, helped to launder dirty money by carrying out
more than 146 million Swiss francs in transactions.
Documents at the trial showed that she had informed a
designated Credit Suisse legal official of transactions after
the Swiss attorney general in June 2007 informed the bank about
Bulgaria's probe into five people with accounts alleged to hold
illicit funds derived from drug trafficking.
"There was a procedure in place," she said, adding that she
had to notify the bank's legal department of any flow of funds.
"I repeat again. I kept informing of every single step, the
line managers, kept them informed of everything going on."
Regarding transfers from the accounts of the Bulgarians
involved in the case, she said: "I was not in a position to
authorize payments above 200,000 (Swiss francs). Never. Even if
wanted, I could not."
After the prosecution finished questioning her, she became
visibly upset, calling the charges against her a "scandal."
"All this, what has been discussed this morning, have been
in front of them for 13 years of my life," she said, before
requesting a break to calm herself.
STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS
Banev does not face charges in Switzerland but was convicted
in Italy of drug trafficking in 2017, and then in Bulgaria in
2018, for money laundering. Two of his associates are charged in
the Swiss case.
Banev was arrested in September in Ukraine as countries
including Bulgaria and Romania sought his arrest.
In Sofia, his attorney said Banev denied any involvement in
money laundering through Credit Suisse.
Credit Suisse disputes the illegal origin of the money, a
source familiar with its thinking has told Reuters, saying the
alleged traffickers operated legitimate businesses in
construction, leasing and hotels, and that it had performed
extensive checks.
The presiding judge has ruled that a 15-year statute of
limitations for aggravated money laundering means only events
that occurred after Feb. 7, 2007, may be considered in the case.
Switzerland had a staunch culture of bank secrecy before a
U.S.-led crackdown began eroding its protection of foreign
clients' information in 2008.
Swiss private banks have had to change their business models
since the introduction of new rules aimed at ensuring that
offshore accounts are known to authorities in the country where
the account-holder pays tax.
At the time of the alleged offenses, however, while there
were rules requiring anti-money laundering checks, it was common
practice for wealthy clients to bring money into Switzerland
that was not declared to authorities, the former employee said -
an opinion shared by Credit Suisse, according to a source
familiar with its thinking.
(Reporting and writing by Stephanie Nebehay in Bellinzona;
additional reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich and by
Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; editing by Michael Shields and Kevin
Liffey)