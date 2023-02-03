Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:04 2023-02-03 am EST
3.316 CHF   -1.07%
01:44pRenewed U.S. junk bond rally ignites hope for more stuck buyout debt
RE
10:24aCredit Suisse Group's Data Leak Reportedly Facing Investigation From Swiss Federal Prosecutors
MT
06:44aIndonesia's Pertamina Geothermal tightens price in IPO worth up to $611 million
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renewed U.S. junk bond rally ignites hope for more stuck buyout debt

02/03/2023 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknotes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Banks are hoping to quicken the pace of offloading at least some of the billions of dollars of leveraged buyout debt stuck on their balance sheets since last year, on a renewed rally in U.S. junk bonds after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's more dovish-than-expected comments this week.

Banks have been selling small parcels of LBO debt in some companies since early December, when optimism of easing inflation and a potential Fed pullback in rate hikes drove demand for junk bonds.

This exercise now has more impetus on expectations that junk bond prices will continue to rally in the wake of Powell's comments, which raised hopes of slowing rate hikes and a so-called economic soft landing.

"Powell's remarks have given the market more confidence that a soft landing can be achieved, and opened the window for this rally to continue," said Christina O'Hearn, leveraged loan and CLO manager at Pretium Partners LLC.

Junk bond spreads on average tightened 37 basis points on Wednesday, the day of Powell's remarks, from a day earlier, according to ICE BAML data. Meanwhile, yields tightened 9 basis points over the same time frame.

The tightening "should make it easier for banks to sell off paper at prices that are better," said Jeremy Burton, portfolio manager, leveraged finance group, at PineBridge Investments.

There were private trades since December in the $2.5 billion Term Loan A piece of an overall $15 billion debt financing that backed the take-private LBO of Citrix Systems, said three sources familiar with the matter.

In January, there were trades at 91 cents on the dollar, the sources said. This is around the level in September when banks sold only about half of the total $15 billion of debt through a U.S. dollar bond, leveraged loan and a Euro-denominated loan. Private trades done in December were at prices a few cents lower, said one of the sources.

Reuters could not confirm the exact amount sold in these sales and balance of LBO debt still left with banks. Lead arrangers Bank of America Corp, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Tens of billions in debt underwritten last year still hang on banks' balance sheets, including $13 billion financing the buyout of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk.

Banks could consider selling larger parcels of LBO debt in the primary bond markets where there has been a surge in new issue supply, said the sources.

In January, $20.35 billion in 25 new junk bonds were sold in the primary market, more than the $16.5 billion via 18 trades issued in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to Informa Markets data.

"Given cheap valuations (especially in hung debt), investors are likely to increase their demand for new paper," said Chris Alwine, global head of credit at Vanguard. He added that demand also exceeded the supply of new issues and that would continue "until the full impact of the Fed tightening raises the risk of a late 2023 recession."

(Reporting by Matt Tracy in Washington; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Matthew Lewis)

By Matt Tracy


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -2.02% 0.6925 Delayed Quote.4.91%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.83% 36.41 Delayed Quote.9.09%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.32% 1.20585 Delayed Quote.2.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.56% 0.7461 Delayed Quote.2.05%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.07% 3.316 Delayed Quote.21.27%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.87% 1.08094 Delayed Quote.2.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012168 Delayed Quote.1.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -2.16% 0.63346 Delayed Quote.2.63%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
01:44pRenewed U.S. junk bond rally ignites hope for more stuck buyout debt
RE
10:24aCredit Suisse Group's Data Leak Reportedly Facing Investigation From Swiss Federal Pros..
MT
06:44aIndonesia's Pertamina Geothermal tightens price in IPO worth up to $611 million
RE
06:00aApple & Alphabet sales and profits decline, MarketS..
MS
02:19aSwiss prosecutors launch case over Credit Suisse dirty money data leak - reports
RE
02/02Credit Suisse Study Finds Swiss SMEs Can Adapt to Geopolitical Challenges
MT
02/02Swiss Prosecutors to Investigate Massive Credit Suisse Data Leak
MT
02/02Meta surprises, Shell & Santander hit records : Mar..
MS
02/02Credit Suisse Liquidates Second Greensill-Linked Fund
MT
02/02Credit Suisse : Geopolitical tensions creating challenges for Swiss firms – though h..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 777 M 16 777 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 367 M -7 367 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,62x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 13 301 M 14 400 M 14 608 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 3,35 CHF
Average target price 4,09 CHF
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG21.27%14 608
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.09%407 539
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.09%288 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%218 004
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.39%181 071
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.07%162 494