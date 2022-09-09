Rockefeller Capital aims to double assets to $200 bln in 3-5 years

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Rockefeller Capital Management
is aiming to double its assets under management to about $200
billion in three to five years as it expands into new U.S.
cities and hires more wealth managers, its chief executive
officer said.
"We're looking to have a physical presence in most of the
major wealth centers in the United States," Gregory Fleming
told Reuters in an interview. Its business now spans 40 offices
with over $90 billion under management, growing from three
offices and $18 billion in assets in 2018.
Fleming is an industry veteran who previously led Morgan
Stanley's wealth and investment management arms. As chief
operating officer of Merrill Lynch, he helped steer the Wall
Street firm through the financial crisis and its acquisition by
Bank of America.
Rockefeller, which currently has about 250 private wealth
advisers, aims to increase that to 400-500 in three to five
years.
It has already made some senior hires to fuel the expansion.
Eric Heaton, former president of U.S. banks at Morgan Stanley,
joined Rockefeller this week to advise the CEO on its strategy
and growth plans. Rose Lee, previously at Credit Suisse, was
hired in July as head of investment solutions to develop and
manage products such as investments and securities.
Rockefeller will concentrate its wealth-management efforts
in the United States, where it already has a presence in major
metropolitan areas, Fleming said. The company plans to open an
office in Orlando, Florida and deepen its presence in Charlotte,
North Carolina, Austin, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee.
"The opportunity is still significant," Fleming said.
In terms of markets, Rockefeller is advising clients to be
cautious through early next year, particularly if the Federal
Reserve raises interest rates more aggressively than markets are
currently predicting. Given that backdrop, Rockefeller's clients
have been buying U.S. Treasuries with nearer-term maturities of
two, three and five years to take advantage of rising bond
yields.
Investor demand is still firm despite bouts of illiquidity
in the $23 trillion U.S. Treasury market, Fleming said.
