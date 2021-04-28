Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Suisse Group AG and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/28/2021 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 15, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Credit Suisse concealed serious defects in its risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions. The Company concealed these deficiencies so that high-risk clients including Greensill and Archegos could take advantage of excess leverage. This leverage exposed the Company to billions of dollars in losses. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Credit Suisse, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
09:33aC H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE  : Credit Suisse Raises CH Robinson Worldwide's PT to $93..
MT
09:33aMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL  : Credit Suisse Raises Mondelez International's PT to $6..
MT
09:27aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class A..
BU
09:00aKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N  : Credit Suisse Raises Price Target on Philips to EUR49 F..
MT
08:59aF5  : Credit Suisse Lowers F5 Networks' PT to $203 from $207 Following Model Rev..
MT
08:59aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : Credit Suisse Raises United Parcel Service's PT to $261..
MT
08:52aMICROSOFT  : Credit Suisse Raises Microsoft's PT to $300 from $265 After Q1 Resu..
MT
08:51aEU Commission Fines Investment Banks Over Antitrust Breach
MT
08:40aALPHABET  : Credit Suisse Raises Alphabet's PT to $2,755 from $2,500 on Improvin..
MT
08:37aBP  : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 688 M 25 875 M 25 875 M
Net income 2021 954 M 1 042 M 1 042 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 23 639 M 25 873 M 25 821 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 49 090
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,50 CHF
Last Close Price 9,58 CHF
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-16.33%24 792
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.03%458 606
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.57%342 558
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%276 842
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.81%207 027
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.48%202 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ