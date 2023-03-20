Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
02:55aUBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover
RE
02:48aGlobal Central Banks to Bolster Flow of US Dollars Amid Market Turmoil
MT
02:42aSafe-haven yen regains footing as caution builds over bank contagion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Safe-haven yen regains footing as caution builds over bank contagion

03/20/2023 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 20 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen rebounded from early steep declines and the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars flipped to losses as early optimism ebbed over efforts by global authorities to contain a banking crisis.

Japan's currency, which is particularly sensitive to long-term Treasury yields, rebounded from losses as steep as 0.6% to last be flat against the dollar as the U.S. 10-year yield fell sharply heading into the start of European trading, reversing an earlier 12 basis-point rise.

The Aussie, which at one point had been up by 0.7% to a nearly two-week top of $0.6743, was last 0.2% lower at $0.6683, sliding back below the closely watched $0.67 mark. New Zealand's kiwi was 0.3% lower at $0.6250, giving up an earlier gain of as much as 0.7%.

Over the weekend, the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank, Bank of Canada and Bank of Japan announced joint action to enhance market liquidity. That followed Swiss authorities' negotiation of a buyout of Credit Suisse by UBS, but at a huge discount and with a $17 billion debt writedown.

"The market's driving force is risk aversion," said Takahiro Sekido, chief Japan strategist at MUFG.

"I'm not so pessimistic, but still we have to wait and see how much we will see risk contagion from Europe," he said. "At least within this week, I expect the yen will stay strong."

The yen last traded at 131.79 per dollar, keeping intact a 2.5% gain from last week.

The euro was about flat at $1.0671 and sterling was little changed at $1.2189, both erasing earlier small gains.

A Fed rate decision on Wednesday adds an additional layer of uncertainty. Traders are still of the view that a quarter point rise is likely but are now positioned for a peak in rates in May at around 4.8%, followed by a steady series of cuts into the end of the year.

The U.S. dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers, including the yen and euro - was flat at 103.80, stabilising following last week's 0.7% slide.

"Almost regardless of Fed this week, (it's) hard to see risk markets quickly rowing away from banking sector concerns, leaving USD not too far from a safety bid," Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note to clients.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin took a breather after its surge to a nine-month high of $28,474 on Sunday, last trading 1.5% weaker at around $27,629.

Gold was flat at $1,989 an ounce, recovering from a decline of as much as 1%.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.37% 0.62594 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.26% 87.629 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.77% 0.61774 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.52% 0.66775 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 4.23% 26370.9 End-of-day quote.70.15%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 3.94% 28037.3 End-of-day quote.68.76%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.10% 1.1421 Delayed Quote.1.00%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.77% 159.84 Delayed Quote.1.81%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.26% 1.12686 Delayed Quote.0.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.21808 Delayed Quote.0.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.682612 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.88% 95.513 Delayed Quote.0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.39% 0.67339 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.18% 0.72794 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.33% 0.134175 Delayed Quote.0.60%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.04% 13.202 Delayed Quote.0.35%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.88% 139.951 Delayed Quote.0.86%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.36% 0.98655 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.06648 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.19% 11.788 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.07% 0.011354 Delayed Quote.0.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.01% 1.598747 Delayed Quote.2.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.10% 0.011222 Delayed Quote.0.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.012129 Delayed Quote.0.15%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.51% 0.7037 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.49% 27.86 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -1.11% 81.994 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.59% 0.57802 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.40% 0.62481 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.05% 0.012046 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
SEKIDO CO., LTD. -2.71% 683 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.33% 0.6891 Delayed Quote.0.41%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.46% 0.088306 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.17% 1.37368 Delayed Quote.1.32%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.16% 0.937734 Delayed Quote.0.83%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.72% 131.222 Delayed Quote.1.73%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.21% 0.92509 Delayed Quote.0.53%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
02:55aUBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover
RE
02:48aGlobal Central Banks to Bolster Flow of US Dollars Amid Market Turmoil
MT
02:42aSafe-haven yen regains footing as caution builds over bank contagion
RE
02:25aNikkei ends at 2-month low as Credit Suisse buyout fails to calm market jitters
RE
02:04aUK 'safe and sound', insists Bank of England after Credit Suisse deal
AN
02:01a"Shocked" Swiss bank employee body demands job cuts kept to minumum
RE
02:01aTrending: UBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3 Billion-Plus Deal
DJ
01:12aTwo Major European Lenders Explore Contagion Scenarios Amid Market Turmoil
MT
01:02aTREASURIES-Treasuries shaky, yields edge up after Credit Suisse rescue, central banks' ..
RE
01:01aSolution in the greatest need: UBS takes over ailing Credi..
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 658 M 15 803 M 15 803 M
Net income 2023 -2 005 M -2 162 M -2 162 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,77x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 7 331 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,86 CHF
Average target price 3,72 CHF
Spread / Average Target 100,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-32.71%7 903
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623