  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
06:13 2022-10-04 am EDT
4.104 CHF   +4.19%
06:06aSocGen CEO: current environment not ideal for mergers and acquisitions in sector
RE
05:51aSantander CEO does not see contagion risks stemming from Credit Suisse
RE
05:35aSantander ceo: liquidity "extraordinarily high", does not see co…
RE
Santander CEO does not see contagion risks stemming from Credit Suisse

10/04/2022 | 05:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Santander bank CEO, Jose Antonio Alvarez, gestures during the annual general meeting of shareholders in Santander

MADRID (Reuters) - Santander's Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez said on Tuesday that liquidity in the banking sector was "extraordinarily high" and therefore did not see contagion risks in the sector.

"I don't think there is that capacity for contagion," he said when asked about the situation of Credit Suisse.

On Monday, Credit Suisse Group AG saw its shares slide by as much as 11.5% and its bonds hit record lows before clawing back some of the losses amid concerns about the lender's ability to restructure its business without asking for more money.

"This is whether it is systemic or not. I don't think it has the capacity with the levels of liquidity in the system, not only in Spain, but everywhere there are extraordinarily high levels of liquidity," he added.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 4.56% 2.576 Delayed Quote.-16.19%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 5.03% 4.135 Delayed Quote.-55.60%
