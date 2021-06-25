Slide in pharma stocks keeps Europe below record highs after volatile week

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
June 25 (Reuters) - European shares hovered just below
record highs on Friday as a slide in healthcare-related stocks
more than offset a boost from the financial sector, although
Credit Suisse rose after a Reuters report that it was
considering a potential merger with UBS.
The scandal-hit Swiss bank was up 2.1% as the
report said Credit Suisse's management was under pressure to
come up with an overhaul plan. UBS shares were up 0.1%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat by 0755 GMT,
but was set to end the week modestly higher following sharp
swings on concerns of higher inflation hitting real income and
leading central banks to raise interest rates sooner than
expected.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve sending out mixed messages
this week on how hot it would let inflation run, all eyes on
Friday will be on the U.S. core personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) report, the central bank's preferred
inflation measure.
"Today's May number is not expected to be immune to the
continued move higher in prices and further increases in the PCE
deflator could well reignite market concerns about a less than
transitory inflation environment," said Michael Hewson, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
The STOXX 600 fell sharply from record highs last week after
a surprisingly hawkish tone from Fed officials roiled global
financial markets.
The European Central Bank has reiterated that it was too
soon to taper monetary policy in Europe, while on Thursday, the
Bank of England struck a dovish tone to policy even as it
acknowledged inflation would surpass its 2% target.
London's FTSE 100 was among the rare gainers in
Europe on Friday.
The European banking index rose 0.1% and was set to
end the week with gains of about 1.7% as investors returned to
economically sensitive sectors. Other so-called value stocks
including miners and energy were also among the
top gainers on the week.
Construction-related stocks added 0.6% following a
jump in the U.S. infrastructure sector as U.S. President Joe
Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.
German stocks fell 0.1% even as a report showed
consumer sentiment improved more than expected heading into
July.
British subprime lender Amigo Holdings surged 11.7%
after saying it had secured a three-month extension to a funding
line as it scrambles to secure its future after a court rejected
a rescue plan for the firm last month.
