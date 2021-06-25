Log in
Slide in pharma stocks keeps Europe below record highs after volatile week

06/25/2021 | 09:12am BST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Credit Suisse rises on report of potential merger plans

* Construction stocks track U.S. gains after infrastructure bill

* Banks, energy, miners among top gainers on the week

* UK's Amigo jumps on extension to funding line

June 25 (Reuters) - European shares hovered just below record highs on Friday as a slide in healthcare-related stocks more than offset a boost from the financial sector, although Credit Suisse rose after a Reuters report that it was considering a potential merger with UBS.

The scandal-hit Swiss bank was up 2.1% as the report said Credit Suisse's management was under pressure to come up with an overhaul plan. UBS shares were up 0.1%.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat by 0755 GMT, but was set to end the week modestly higher following sharp swings on concerns of higher inflation hitting real income and leading central banks to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve sending out mixed messages this week on how hot it would let inflation run, all eyes on Friday will be on the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report, the central bank's preferred inflation measure.

"Today's May number is not expected to be immune to the continued move higher in prices and further increases in the PCE deflator could well reignite market concerns about a less than transitory inflation environment," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

The STOXX 600 fell sharply from record highs last week after a surprisingly hawkish tone from Fed officials roiled global financial markets.

The European Central Bank has reiterated that it was too soon to taper monetary policy in Europe, while on Thursday, the Bank of England struck a dovish tone to policy even as it acknowledged inflation would surpass its 2% target.

London's FTSE 100 was among the rare gainers in Europe on Friday.

The European banking index rose 0.1% and was set to end the week with gains of about 1.7% as investors returned to economically sensitive sectors. Other so-called value stocks including miners and energy were also among the top gainers on the week.

Construction-related stocks added 0.6% following a jump in the U.S. infrastructure sector as U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

German stocks fell 0.1% even as a report showed consumer sentiment improved more than expected heading into July.

British subprime lender Amigo Holdings surged 11.7% after saying it had secured a three-month extension to a funding line as it scrambles to secure its future after a court rejected a rescue plan for the firm last month.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC 7.39% 9.3862 Delayed Quote.3.43%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.09% 9.872 Delayed Quote.-15.19%
UBS GROUP AG 0.14% 14.345 Delayed Quote.14.84%
Financials
Sales 2021 24 005 M 26 167 M 18 800 M
Net income 2021 1 195 M 1 303 M 936 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 24 818 M 27 013 M 19 437 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 49 090
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,67 CHF
Average target price 11,57 CHF
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-15.19%27 013
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.21%457 460
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.63%344 487
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%270 161
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.14%214 198
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.75%200 846