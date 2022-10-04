SocGen CEO: current environment not ideal for mergers and acquisitions in sector

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Frederic Oudea, the outgoing
chief executive of French bank Societe Generale, said
on Tuesday that crisis situations such as the ones being
experienced at present were not the best environment for
European banking sector mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals.
Oudea added that cross-border banking mergers were not for
today or tomorrow, and that while SocGen could end up with "one
or two transactions", any such deal would not be systemic.
The European banking sector has recently come under
stress, given a slump in the shares of Credit Suisse
while a drop in the value of the British pound, due to concerns
over the UK government's economic policies, has also added to
volatility.
On Monday, the shares of Credit Suisse dropped by as
much as 11.5% and its bonds hit record lows before clawing back
some of the losses amid concerns about the lender's ability to
restructure its business without asking for more money.
