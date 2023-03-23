Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
2023-03-23
0.8008 CHF   -3.61%
12:59aUBS offers retention packages to Credit Suisse Asia wealth bankers -sources
RE
03/23StanChart CEO says Credit Suisse bond wipeout had profound impact
RE
03/23UBS Looking to Close Credit Suisse Takeover by Late April to Retain Clients, Staff
MT
StanChart CEO says Credit Suisse bond wipeout had profound impact

03/23/2023 | 11:59pm EDT
Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered, attends the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Chief Executive Bill Winters said on Friday Credit Suisse's $17 billion Additional Tier 1 bonds wipeout had "profound" implications for global bank regulations.

Winters was speaking at a financial forum in Hong Kong.

As part of the deal for UBS to take over Credit Suisse, the Swiss regulator determined that Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds with a notional value of $17 billion would be wiped out, a decision that stunned global credit markets and angered many holders.

"The issue isn't do the regulator's have confidence in our solvency? It's does the market have confidence in our liquidity?" Winters said, referring to the recent banking crisis in Europe and U.S.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong, Writing by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -3.61% 0.8008 Delayed Quote.-69.94%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC -3.01% 632.4 Delayed Quote.1.61%
Financials
Sales 2023 14 604 M 15 989 M 15 989 M
Net income 2023 -2 237 M -2 449 M -2 449 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,51x
Yield 2023 5,99%
Capitalization 3 156 M 3 456 M 3 456 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,80 CHF
Average target price 2,82 CHF
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-69.94%3 544
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.41%374 336
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%223 764
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.57%221 100
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.33%140 508
