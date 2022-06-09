State Street denies report of deal with Credit Suisse - Bloomberg News

State Street did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein earlier in the day called queries over a potential takeover offer "really stupid", shutting down questions after a report by Inside Paradeplatz on the matter sent shares briefly higher on Wednesday.

Financial news blog Inside Paradeplatz had reported State Street would bid 9 Swiss francs a share for Credit Suisse, citing an unidentified source.

