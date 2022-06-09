Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  16:30 09/06/2022 BST
6.574 CHF   -5.60%
07:02pState Street denies report of deal with Credit Suisse - Bloomberg News
RE
06:20pState Street Says It's Not Pursuing a Deal With Credit Suisse
MT
04:00pCredit Suisse CEO Refuses to Comment on Takeover Chatter
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

State Street denies report of deal with Credit Suisse - Bloomberg News

06/09/2022 | 07:02pm BST
A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva,

(Reuters) - State Street Corp is not seeking any acquisition or business combination with Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-09/state-street-says-it-s-not-pursuing-any-deal-with-credit-suisse on Thursday, citing an emailed company statement.

State Street did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein earlier in the day called queries over a potential takeover offer "really stupid", shutting down questions after a report by Inside Paradeplatz on the matter sent shares briefly higher on Wednesday.

Financial news blog Inside Paradeplatz had reported State Street would bid 9 Swiss francs a share for Credit Suisse, citing an unidentified source.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -5.60% 6.574 Delayed Quote.-21.51%
STATE STREET CORPORATION 0.12% 69.03 Delayed Quote.-25.76%
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 320 M 19 820 M 15 796 M
Net income 2022 427 M 438 M 349 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 17 801 M 18 261 M 14 554 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 51 030
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 6,96 CHF
Average target price 7,62 CHF
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial & Information Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
