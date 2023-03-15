Stocks stumble as banking turmoil sends investors to safety

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slid on
Thursday and investors turned to the safety of gold, bonds and
dollars as Credit Suisse became the latest focal point for fears
of a banking crisis, leaving markets on edge ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting later in the day.
Credit Suisse's announcement that it will take up an option
to borrow as much as 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from
Switzerland's central bank soothed some of the gravest concerns
and provided a floor to bank shares and a boost to Europe
futures.
But sentiment was fragile and a nervous air hung over
markets. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell to 2023 lows and was down 0.9% mid-morning.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3%.
"I think we're getting into the hard hat territory
again," said Damian Rooney, a dealer at Perth stockbroker
Argonaut.
"The word contagion is knocking about...we're getting fear
across the whole board here."
Credit Suisse stock plunged as much as 30% to a
record low overnight. The Swiss franc suffered its
biggest drop on the U.S. dollar in seven years.
Insurers, banks, miners and consumer-exposed stocks led
the losses around Asia as worries grow that a potential credit
crunch can worsen a looming economic slowdown.
Commodities also nursed big falls. Brent crude futures
were struggling to lift from 15-month lows and hovered
around $74.16 a barrel. Copper slid 2.5% in Shanghai
after a 4% drop in London overnight.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% in bumpy trade,
while support for Credit Suisse from the Swiss National Bank had
EuroSTOXX futures up 2% and Britain's FTSE futures
up 1%.
"The concrete response from Swiss authorities may help to
shore up sentiments in the interim," said OCBC Bank currency
strategist Christopher Wong. "But it remains to be seen if they
are sufficient to shore up confidence."
BONDS, DOLLAR GAIN
Credit Suisse's troubles have been long and well
publicised, with exposure to a string of scandals from the
implosion of heavily-levered U.S. investment firm Archegos in
2021 to the bust of British supply-chain financier Greensill.
The latest pressure came in the wake of the collapse of
three U.S. banks in the space of a week and was triggered after
the bank said it hadn't stemmed deposit outflows and its biggest
shareholder declined to offer further support.
The Bank of England was holding emergency talks with
international counterparts the Telegraph newspaper reported on
Wednesday. The Bank of England declined to comment.
Expectations for a 50 basis rate hike in Europe have
also evaporated as markets radically rethink the global
interest rate outlook in light of the banking jitters.
Money market pricing implies a less than a 20% chance of a
50 bp hike from the ECB, down from 90% a day earlier.
Bonds have rallied hard, driving two-year U.S. Treasury
yields to their lowest since September at 3.72% at
one point overnight. They last yielded 3.97%. Benchmark 10-year
yields fell overnight and held at 3.492% in Asia.
The euro and Swiss franc found some
support from news of the central bank's help for Credit Suisse,
steadying after steep overnight drops.
The euro last stood at $1.0589 and the franc at 0.9309 to
the dollar. The flight to safety lent support to the yen
and it rose 0.5% to 132.83 per dollar.
($1 = 0.9310 Swiss francs)
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)