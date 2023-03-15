Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:42 2023-03-15 pm EDT
1.697 CHF   -24.24%
01:04aAnalysis-Investors brace for hard landing as banking woes stoke recession fears
RE
12:54aBNP Paribas Refuses to Handle Derivative Contract Transfers from Credit Suisse
MT
12:43aTop US Banks Trim Credit Suisse Exposure to Manageable Level Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks stumble as banking turmoil sends investors to safety

03/15/2023 | 10:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slid on Thursday and investors turned to the safety of gold, bonds and dollars as Credit Suisse became the latest focal point for fears of a banking crisis, leaving markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

Credit Suisse's announcement that it will take up an option to borrow as much as 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from Switzerland's central bank soothed some of the gravest concerns and provided a floor to bank shares and a boost to Europe futures.

But sentiment was fragile and a nervous air hung over markets. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to 2023 lows and was down 0.9% mid-morning. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3%.

"I think we're getting into the hard hat territory again," said Damian Rooney, a dealer at Perth stockbroker Argonaut.

"The word contagion is knocking about...we're getting fear across the whole board here."

Credit Suisse stock plunged as much as 30% to a record low overnight. The Swiss franc suffered its biggest drop on the U.S. dollar in seven years.

Insurers, banks, miners and consumer-exposed stocks led the losses around Asia as worries grow that a potential credit crunch can worsen a looming economic slowdown.

Commodities also nursed big falls. Brent crude futures were struggling to lift from 15-month lows and hovered around $74.16 a barrel. Copper slid 2.5% in Shanghai after a 4% drop in London overnight.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4% in bumpy trade, while support for Credit Suisse from the Swiss National Bank had EuroSTOXX futures up 2% and Britain's FTSE futures up 1%.

"The concrete response from Swiss authorities may help to shore up sentiments in the interim," said OCBC Bank currency strategist Christopher Wong. "But it remains to be seen if they are sufficient to shore up confidence."

BONDS, DOLLAR GAIN

Credit Suisse's troubles have been long and well publicised, with exposure to a string of scandals from the implosion of heavily-levered U.S. investment firm Archegos in 2021 to the bust of British supply-chain financier Greensill.

The latest pressure came in the wake of the collapse of three U.S. banks in the space of a week and was triggered after the bank said it hadn't stemmed deposit outflows and its biggest shareholder declined to offer further support.

The Bank of England was holding emergency talks with international counterparts the Telegraph newspaper reported on Wednesday. The Bank of England declined to comment.

Expectations for a 50 basis rate hike in Europe have also evaporated as markets radically rethink the global interest rate outlook in light of the banking jitters.

Money market pricing implies a less than a 20% chance of a 50 bp hike from the ECB, down from 90% a day earlier.

Bonds have rallied hard, driving two-year U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest since September at 3.72% at one point overnight. They last yielded 3.97%. Benchmark 10-year yields fell overnight and held at 3.492% in Asia.

The euro and Swiss franc found some support from news of the central bank's help for Credit Suisse, steadying after steep overnight drops.

The euro last stood at $1.0589 and the franc at 0.9309 to the dollar. The flight to safety lent support to the yen and it rose 0.5% to 132.83 per dollar.

($1 = 0.9310 Swiss francs)

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.07% 0.62557 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.14% 88.068 Delayed Quote.0.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.11% 0.61706 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.25% 0.66344 Delayed Quote.-2.64%
BRENT OIL 0.34% 74.55 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.13922 Delayed Quote.0.07%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.04% 160.33 Delayed Quote.2.73%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.01% 1.12341 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.10% 1.20786 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.10% 0.685702 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.04% 96.501 Delayed Quote.1.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.17% 0.6762 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.7264 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.06% 0.134865 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -24.24% 1.697 Delayed Quote.-18.96%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.05% 13.196 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.05% 140.726 Delayed Quote.2.70%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.06% 0.98611 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.19% 1.06018 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
EURO STOXX 50 -3.46% 4034.92 Delayed Quote.7.99%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.15% 11.849 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.06% 0.011402 Delayed Quote.1.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.27% 1.606219 Delayed Quote.4.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.02% 0.011252 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.012091 Delayed Quote.0.96%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.00% 0.6997 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.93% 5642.37 Real-time Quote.1.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.13% 81.787 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.14% 0.57308 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.01% 0.61611 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
NIKKEI 225 0.03% 27229.48 Real-time Quote.6.66%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.05% 0.012258 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.28% 631.6603 Real-time Quote.-4.22%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.13% 0.6888 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.21% 0.087829 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.943236 Delayed Quote.0.20%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.14% 132.741 Delayed Quote.2.95%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.15% 0.93015 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
WTI 0.07% 68.546 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
01:04aAnalysis-Investors brace for hard landing as banking woes stoke recession fears
RE
12:54aBNP Paribas Refuses to Handle Derivative Contract Transfers from Credit Suisse
MT
12:43aTop US Banks Trim Credit Suisse Exposure to Manageable Level Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
MT
12:39aEU, US Officials Question Local Lenders Over Credit Suisse Exposure
MT
12:23aLindner emphasizes stability of the German credit system
DP
12:01aSwiss Authorities Affirm Credit Suisse's Adherence to Banking Regulations Amid Financia..
MT
03/15Credit Suisse Stock Plunge Triggers Bank of England Emergency Talks
MT
03/15Credit Suisse to Borrow CHF50 Billion from Swiss National Bank to Preemptively Boost Li..
MT
03/15INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to struggle as Europe, U.S. banking worries lift safe-haven dollar
RE
03/15Stocks stumble as banking turmoil sends investors to safety
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 525 M 16 525 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 257 M -7 257 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,82x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 6 688 M 7 235 M 7 235 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,70 CHF
Average target price 3,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-18.96%9 642
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.39%396 235
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.16%230 059
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.49%218 683
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.61%158 856
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.71%152 400