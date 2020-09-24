Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Swiss appeals court reverses acquittal of Credit Suisse climate protesters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 07:39am EDT
Supporters of activists gather at the District Court of West Lausanne

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - A Swiss appeals court on Thurday reversed an earlier ruling that had acquitted 12 climate activists of trespassing at Credit Suisse on the grounds their actions were necessitated by the "imminent danger" of global warming.

The surprise January verdict had inspired other acts of civil disobedience by climate protesters, including against banks financing fossil fuel projects, and was seen as setting an important precedent for follow-up cases.

The case originally went to court after protesters, mostly students, refused to pay a fine for trespassing inside the bank in Nov. 2018. Dressed in tennis whites, they pretended to be tennis superstar Roger Federer to draw attention to his sponsorship deal with the bank which they want him to drop.

Judge Christophe Maillard told the appeals court on Thursday that the danger of climate change was "imminent" but that the defendants could have used other means of protesting.

He imposed fines of 100-150 Swiss francs ($108.15-$162.23) on each of the defendants.

Prosecutor Eric Cottier, who led the appeal, voiced satisfaction with the outcome. "It is a warning in the sense that you need to respect the system like any other citizen in this country," he told climate activists outside the court.

Cottier was heckled by activists carrying tennis rackets.

Marie-Pomme Moinat, a defence lawyer, said Thursday's ruling "favours the interests of a bank to the detriment of our future and this sort of judgment causes us worry and despair. There is no doubt we will appeal it," she said, to protesters' cheers.

Credit Suisse spokesman Jean-Paul Darbellay said the bank was committed to climate protection and had, for example, made at least 300 billion Swiss francs available for sustainable financing over 10 years.

Lawyers for the activists had previously used a novel defence called "state of necessity", saying their actions were required by the urgency of climate change, and the judge handling the original proceeding agreed.

Switzerland's climate is warming at about twice the pace of the global average and dramatically changing its famed mountain landscapes, breaking up once-mighty glaciers.

As part of this week's court proceeding, European scientists and experts submitted contributions to the defence to back up their claims, saying Switzerland was "lagging far behind" in implementing legislation to reduce greenhouse emissions.

In another blow, climate protesters camped out illegally near parliament in the capital Bern were evacuated by police on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9246 Swiss francs)

By Emma Farge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
03:46aSANTANDER : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
09/23AXEL WEBER : Credit Suisse, UBS held tie-up talks backed by both chairmen - Bila..
RE
09/23Nike shares set for record high after digital sales power stellar results
RE
09/23TESLA : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
09/23H&M : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
09/23China Yangtze Power Seeks to Raise Up to $3.40 Billion in London Listing
DJ
09/23NIKE INC : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/22MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/22Tech-hungry investors snap up China's first STAR Market ETFs
RE
09/22Expected bank merger wave puts Deutsche Bank on stand-by
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 688 M 23 448 M 23 448 M
Net income 2020 2 994 M 3 237 M 3 237 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,58x
Yield 2020 3,16%
Capitalization 21 252 M 23 019 M 22 977 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 48 800
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,24 CHF
Last Close Price 9,11 CHF
Spread / Highest target 86,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
John Ivan Tiner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-30.50%23 019
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.37%282 634
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-31.50%240 823
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.96%201 527
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-23.03%169 383
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.21%136 140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group