Swiss bank employee body demands task force on Credit Suisse jobs

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss Bank Employees
Association on Sunday called for the immediate creation of a
task force to deal with the risk to jobs at Credit Suisse
.
The association said it had contacted Credit Suisse on
Saturday and that the proposed task force would include
management and labour representatives.
"There is an enormous amount at stake for the 17,000 or so
employees of CS in Switzerland - and thus also for our national
economy," the association said.
(Reporting by Tom Sims
Editing by David Goodman)