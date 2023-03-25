Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:21 2023-03-24 pm EDT
0.7592 CHF   -5.19%
09:27aSwiss finance minister defends rushed banking takeover
RE
07:01aUBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger: newspaper
RE
06:05aAnalysis: Wall Street push for bank rescues clashes with Washington realities
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss finance minister defends rushed banking takeover

03/25/2023 | 09:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News conference on Credit Suisse after UBS takeover offer, in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's finance minister defended the shotgun merger between the country's two largest banks in an interview with Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Saturday, saying the use of emergency law was necessary to stabilise the situation.

"Credit Suisse would not have survived Monday," Karin Keller-Sutter said, explaining the need to find a swift solution for Credit Suisse's woes.

"Without a solution, payment transactions with CS in Switzerland would have been significantly disrupted, possibly even collapsed, and wages and bills could no longer have been paid," she said.

Last Sunday it was announced that UBS had agreed to buy its rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to prevent more market turmoil in global banking.

Emergency law was used to enable the banks to reach a speedy agreement. Shareholders, for example, who would normally get a say in such a takeover were largely bypassed, which has angered some of them.

Keller-Sutter said the Swiss government's executive Federal Council "only went as far as was absolutely necessary to achieve the goal of stabilisation".

"If we had done nothing, CS shares would have been worthless on Monday and the shareholders would have gone home empty-handed," she said.

($1 = 0.9199 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -5.19% 0.7592 Delayed Quote.-72.53%
SF URBAN PROPERTIES AG 0.00% 87.5 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
UBS GROUP AG -3.55% 17.26 Delayed Quote.0.32%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
09:27aSwiss finance minister defends rushed banking takeover
RE
07:01aUBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger: newspaper
RE
06:05aAnalysis: Wall Street push for bank rescues clashes with Washington realities
RE
03/24Biden said federal deposit insurance could be tapped further if banks fail
RE
03/24Banks scrutinize Credit Suisse products, interactions after takeover
RE
03/24U.S. Treasury says FSOC agreed banking system sound
RE
03/24Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
03/24Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mostly Down Friday Afternoon
MT
03/24Yellen chairs closed US Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting
RE
03/24Banking Sector Worries Weigh on American Depositary Receipts of European Equities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 604 M 15 913 M 15 913 M
Net income 2023 -2 237 M -2 437 M -2 437 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,44x
Yield 2023 6,32%
Capitalization 2 992 M 3 260 M 3 260 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 0,76 CHF
Average target price 2,79 CHF
Spread / Average Target 268%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-72.53%3 260
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%222 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 344
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer