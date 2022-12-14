Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
2022-12-13
3.070 CHF   -0.62%
12:56aSwiss finance minister upbeat on Credit Suisse prospects
RE
12/13Credit Suisse Lays Off Nine Equity Analysts in Mexico Amid Reorganization
MT
12/13European Equities Follow US Markets Sharply Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
Swiss finance minister upbeat on Credit Suisse prospects

12/14/2022 | 12:56am EST
ZURICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer is confident that Credit Suisse's turnaround efforts will succeed and told broadcaster SRF Switzerland needed two big banks.

"I am of the opinion that CS will turn the corner. It is very important for Switzerland that we have two big banks for the Swiss financial centre and the Swiss business centre," he said in an interview late on Tuesday.

"And we have an interest in having a stable, strong CS again in the future. I am quite confident that this will succeed," he said.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank has raised 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.31 billion) in fresh capital and is scaling back dramatically to get back on solid ground after a series of losses and risk-management failures.

Asked if Switzerland -- which bailed out UBS during the financial crisis -- could do the same for Credit Suisse, Maurer said: "That is not a prospect at the moment and there is no reason for discussion."

Credit Suisse had acted to solve its problems, he said, adding: "You just have to leave them alone for a year or two now."

($1 = 0.9288 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.62% 3.07 Delayed Quote.-63.22%
SF URBAN PROPERTIES AG 0.00% 86 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
UBS GROUP AG 2.98% 17.455 Delayed Quote.3.23%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 520 M 16 784 M 16 784 M
Net income 2022 -4 955 M -5 359 M -5 359 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,97x
Yield 2022 1,15%
Capitalization 12 182 M 13 174 M 13 174 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 99,0%
