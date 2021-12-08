Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss office property market: Pandemic leaves its initial marks

12/08/2021 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

You are about to change the origin location from where you are visiting credit-suisse.com.

Visit your regional site for more relevant services, products and events.

Continue to the site you have selected

Remain on your origin location* site

*The location of origin is defined in your browser settings and may not be identical with your citizenship and/or your domicile.

Disclaimer

Credit Suisse Group AG published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 08:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
03:12aSWISS OFFICE PROPERTY MARKET : Pandemic leaves its initial marks
PU
01:22aCREDIT SUISSE : Annual financial statements of Credit Suisse real estate funds as of Septe..
PU
12/07Credit Suisse Execs Face Questioning in Rogue Banker's Fraud Case
MT
12/07CVR Energy Shares Rise After Credit Suisse Upgrade
MT
12/07Credit Suisse Wins Court Appeal Over Delayed Payment From Indian Airline SpiceJet
MT
12/07Taiwan Cement Files for Singapore Listing of $800 Million Bonds
MT
12/06Bank investment chiefs signal China and emerging market caution
RE
12/06Saudi Arabia Sovereign Fund to Sell 5% Stake In Saudi Telecom As Part Of IPO
MT
12/06EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks, Oil Rise on Hopes of Milder Covid Variant
DJ
12/06CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Ubs cuts target price to chf 9.3 from chf 10.8
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 812 M 24 690 M 24 690 M
Net income 2021 -169 M -183 M -183 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -63,0x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 21 596 M 23 307 M 23 374 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 49 950
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 9,03 CHF
Average target price 10,89 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-21.46%23 307
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.94%480 438
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION47.51%365 910
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.72%246 188
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.95%206 254
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.73%200 358