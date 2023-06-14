Swiss parliament names 14-member commission to probe Credit Suisse crash

ZURICH, June 14 (Reuters) - Switzerland's parliament
announced on Wednesday the 14 members of a special commission
that will look into Credit Suisse's collapse and its
subsequent rescue engineered by Swiss authorities.
The appointments, decided by the offices of the Swiss lower
and upper houses of parliament, marked one of the final steps
needed for the panel to start its probe, with its exact mandate
also yet due to be determined.
This is only the fifth time such a commission has been
established in Switzerland's modern history.
It follows a decision of two sub-committees last month to
launch a deeper investigation into how the government, Swiss
central bank and financial market regulator acted in the run up
to the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse.
Under the rescue deal, UBS, Switzerland's number
one bank, agreed to take over Credit Suisse, marking the first
rescue of a global bank since the 2008 financial crisis.
The government has provided the banks with 109 billion Swiss
francs ($120.32 billion) in financial guarantees to facilitate
the deal, causing widespread uproar in Switzerland.
The commission will be chaired by Isabelle Chassot from the
centrist Mitte party, while two other members of her party will
also take part.
The right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) and the Liberal
FDP will have three members each, the Social Democrats and
Greens two members each and the Green Liberal Party one member.
The parliament did not say when the commission will start
work.
($1 = 0.9059 Swiss francs)
(Writing by Tomasz Janowski, editing by John Revill)