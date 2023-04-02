Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:49 2023-03-31 am EDT
0.8226 CHF   +1.31%
Summary 
Summary

Swiss prosecutor investigates Credit Suisse takeover -FT

04/02/2023 | 08:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logos of Swiss bank UBS and Credit Suisse in Zurich

(Reuters) - Switzerland's Federal Prosecutor has opened an investigation into the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The Bern-based prosecutor is looking into potential breaches of Swiss criminal law by government officials, regulators and executives at the two banks, which agreed on an emergency merger last month, the report said citing the authority.

There were "numerous aspects of events around Credit Suisse" that warranted investigation and which needed to be analysed to "identify any crimes that could fall within the competence of the ", the report added.

Switzerland's federal prosecutor and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, UBS acquired rival Credit Suisse in a deal worth 3 billion Swiss Francs ($3.3 billion).

($1 = 0.9148 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
