  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
2023-03-10
2.496 CHF   -4.84%
12:47pCredit Suisse says Swiss financial regulator ended review of remarks made by Chairman
RE
12:26pSTOCKS IN THE FOCUS 2: Bank shares slide - US start-up financier with problems
DP
11:25aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
Swiss regulator sees 'no sufficient grounds for proceedings' against Credit Suisse

03/10/2023 | 01:38pm EST
(Adds statement by regulator, details on withdrawals and outflows at Credit Suisse, company background)

ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Swiss financial regulator FINMA said on Friday it does not see sufficient grounds for proceedings against Credit Suisse, but has set expectations for future communication from the Swiss bank after investigating statements made by the chairman on outflows.

In a statement released after market close in Zurich, FINMA confirmed an earlier report by Reuters and said it had looked in to "possible violations of financial market law" at the Swiss bank.

In early December Chairman Axel Lehmann made comments about outflows from the lender having stabilised. It later turned out clients were still withdrawing funds.

When the bank reported its annual results, Credit Suisse said clients withdrew 110.5 billion Swiss francs ($120.29 billion) from Switzerland's second-largest bank, in the last three months of 2022.

In response to a question on the distribution of withdrawals in the period Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told analysts on the day earnings were reported that more than 85% of the outflows in the last quarter happened in October and November, according to a transcript of the call.

Credit Suisse confirmed the conclusion of the review by FINMA.

On Friday the bank's shares fell to a new record low as a global rout in banking stocks added to investor concern about the bank. Credit Suisse on Thursday was forced to postpone the publication of its annual report after a late-night query from U.S. regulators. ($1 = 0.9186 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Noele Illien in Zurich, Editing by Louise Heavens and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
