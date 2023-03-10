Swiss regulator sees 'no sufficient grounds for proceedings' against Credit Suisse

(Adds statement by regulator, details on withdrawals and
outflows at Credit Suisse, company background)
ZURICH, March 10 (Reuters) - Swiss financial regulator
FINMA said on Friday it does not see sufficient grounds for
proceedings against Credit Suisse, but has set
expectations for future communication from the Swiss bank after
investigating statements made by the chairman on outflows.
In a statement released after market close in Zurich, FINMA
confirmed an earlier report by Reuters and said it had looked in
to "possible violations of financial market law" at the Swiss
bank.
In early December Chairman Axel Lehmann made comments about
outflows from the lender having stabilised. It later turned out
clients were still withdrawing funds.
When the bank reported its annual results, Credit Suisse
said clients withdrew 110.5 billion Swiss francs ($120.29
billion) from Switzerland's second-largest bank, in the last
three months of 2022.
In response to a question on the distribution of withdrawals
in the period Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner told analysts on
the day earnings were reported that more than 85% of the
outflows in the last quarter happened in October and November,
according to a transcript of the call.
Credit Suisse confirmed the conclusion of the review by
FINMA.
On Friday the bank's shares fell to a new record low as a
global rout in banking stocks added to investor concern about
the bank. Credit Suisse on Thursday was forced to postpone the
publication of its annual report after a late-night query from
U.S. regulators.
($1 = 0.9186 Swiss franc)
