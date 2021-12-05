Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss watchdog seeks more tools to go after bad bankers - paper

12/05/2021 | 05:17am EST
ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The chairperson of Switzerland's financial watchdog has called for more power to punish wayward bankers after a string of scandals tarnished the sector's international reputation.

Marlene Amstad, head of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority's (FINMA) board of directors, told the SonntagsZeitung paper the agency would welcome new tools to hold bankers accountable for the mistakes they make.

While FINMA can now remove bankers who make grave errors, it lacks the kind of broader toolkit that Britain, for example, has with its Senior Manager Regime, she said in the interview.

"We cannot introduce such instruments ourselves, the legislature has to do that. Currently, there are political initiatives that address the need for action in this regard. We are interested in having as complete a toolbox as possible and are fundamentally open to new, effective instruments," she said.

Exasperation with Credit Suisse in particular is prompting Switzerland to rethink a system in which top bankers have been largely untouchable, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/credit-suisse-scandals-prompt-switzerland-think-unthinkable-punish-bankers-2021-05-28 in May.

Credit Suisse's heavy losses from the collapse of family office Archegos and the decimation of billions of client investments backed by insolvent British financier Greensill angered regulators and triggered a rare discussion among lawmakers about fining bankers.

On other subjects, Amstad said risks from the mortgage market had risen as red-hot property prices diverged from economic fundamentals, but she said it was not up to FINMA to decide whether to reimpose the anti-cyclical capital buffers that the government has suspended amid the pandemic.

"What we can do is demand risk surcharges from individual banks if a bank takes too great a risk when granting mortgages. We use this instrument regularly, including recently," she said without giving further details.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.63% 8.842 Delayed Quote.-21.95%
UBS GROUP AG -0.77% 16.14 Delayed Quote.29.43%
Financials
Sales 2021 22 818 M 24 858 M 24 858 M
Net income 2021 -155 M -169 M -169 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -64,9x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 21 151 M 23 011 M 23 042 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 49 950
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 8,84 CHF
Average target price 10,97 CHF
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-21.95%23 011
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.57%467 789
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION44.64%359 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%243 477
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.61%203 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.22%190 390