Swiss watchdog seeks more tools to go after bad bankers - paper

ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The chairperson of Switzerland's
financial watchdog has called for more power to punish wayward
bankers after a string of scandals tarnished the sector's
international reputation.
Marlene Amstad, head of the Swiss Financial Market
Supervisory Authority's (FINMA) board of directors, told the
SonntagsZeitung paper the agency would welcome new tools to hold
bankers accountable for the mistakes they make.
While FINMA can now remove bankers who make grave errors, it
lacks the kind of broader toolkit that Britain, for example, has
with its Senior Manager Regime, she said in the interview.
"We cannot introduce such instruments ourselves, the
legislature has to do that. Currently, there are political
initiatives that address the need for action in this regard. We
are interested in having as complete a toolbox as possible and
are fundamentally open to new, effective instruments," she said.
Exasperation with Credit Suisse in particular is
prompting Switzerland to rethink a system in which top bankers
have been largely untouchable, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/credit-suisse-scandals-prompt-switzerland-think-unthinkable-punish-bankers-2021-05-28
in May.
Credit Suisse's heavy losses from the collapse of family
office Archegos and the decimation of billions of client
investments backed by insolvent British financier Greensill
angered regulators and triggered a rare discussion among
lawmakers about fining bankers.
On other subjects, Amstad said risks from the mortgage
market had risen as red-hot property prices diverged from
economic fundamentals, but she said it was not up to FINMA to
decide whether to reimpose the anti-cyclical capital buffers
that the government has suspended amid the pandemic.
"What we can do is demand risk surcharges from individual
banks if a bank takes too great a risk when granting mortgages.
We use this instrument regularly, including recently," she said
without giving further details.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Evans)