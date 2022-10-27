Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Credit Suisse Group AG
  News
  Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:55 2022-10-27 am EDT
3.942 CHF   -17.24%
10:25aSwiss watchdog to monitor Credit Suisse strategy rollout
RE
10:17aCredit Suisse : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:55aCredit Suisse did not tap Swiss National Bank for liquidity during turbulence - CFO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss watchdog to monitor Credit Suisse strategy rollout

10/27/2022 | 10:25am EDT
Headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has taken measures to reduce risks and improve its capital situation, Swiss banking supervisor FINMA said on Thursday after the bank unveiled a sweeping overhaul.

"It is clear that FINMA will continue to monitor that all the supervisory requirements are met during the implementation phase of the new strategy," it said in an emailed statement.

Asked about the bank's liquidity situation, it said: "The general principle is that (liquidity) buffers are there to be used in appropriate situations. That is precisely why they are built up. And that is what the legislator intended them to be used for.

"It is clear that a credible plan must exist for how the buffers can be replenished within a reasonable period."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Noele Illien)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 318 M 16 552 M 16 552 M
Net income 2022 -2 712 M -2 751 M -2 751 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,67x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 12 435 M 12 614 M 12 614 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 51 410
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,76 CHF
Average target price 5,73 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-46.31%12 614
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.51%364 039
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.76%286 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%200 991
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.75%173 452
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.52%142 047