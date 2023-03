March 19 (Reuters) - Swiss authorities are considering a full or partial nationalisation of Credit Suisse as the only other viable option outside a takeover by UBS Group , Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Switzerland is considering either taking over the bank in full or holding a significant equity stake if UBS is unable to complete a takeover of Credit Suisse, the report added. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )