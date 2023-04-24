Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:39 2023-04-21 am EDT
0.7900 CHF   -0.88%
02:00aChina rebound buoys hopes for stronger-than-expected US, Europe earnings
RE
01:20aMarket crisis scorecard: Lessons learned from a manic March
RE
01:16aUBS Chief Risk Officer Christian Bluhm to Remain in Role Due to Credit Suisse Deal
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Take Five: Into the thick of it

04/24/2023 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 21 (Reuters) - Investors are gearing up for a busy week ahead, when the bulk of the S&P 500 components report earnings, the dollar could see if it's regained any forex-appeal and the Bank of Japan's new governor chairs his first policy meeting.

Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Alun John, Naomi Rovnick and Amanda Cooper in London.

1/ MEGACAP MOMENT

The heart of first-quarter U.S. earnings season arrives next week, with some of the biggest companies reporting results.

Three of the four biggest U.S. companies by market value -- Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon -- are scheduled to post earnings, with Microsoft and Alphabet due Tuesday and Amazon on Thursday. Facebook parent Meta Platforms is sandwiched in between on Wednesday.

Megacap tech and growth stocks have had a resurgence across the board in 2023 after getting pummelled last year, as Treasury yields have moderated and investors gravitated toward large companies seen as having secure balance sheets following last month's banking crisis.

Their results will put that stock momentum, as well as the market's overall momentum, to the test.

2/ NEW CHIEF IN TOWN

New Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda chairs his first monetary policy meeting at the end of the week. Confidence is growing that ultra-dovish policy will remain unchanged next Friday, but economists flag the non-negligable risk of another surprise.

Morgan Stanley MUFG, for example, puts the risk at 20%, even as it says its main scenario is for no action next week after Ueda's repeated comments over recent weeks that stimulus settings remain appropriate for now.

Sources have told Reuters the central bank is warming to the idea of further tweaks to the controversial yield curve control policy that has sapped market liquidity with its massive bond purchases, but likely at a much later time this year.

Corporate Japan, for its part, wants Ueda to focus on market stability rather than policy changes, a Reuters poll showed.

3/ DON'T BANK ON IT

Q1 has been interesting for the banks. Economic euphoria in January was followed by a reality check in February, when investors decided rates would likely rise some more but the world would avoid recession - a sweet spot for financials.

March brought home the impact of tighter credit conditions. Two mid-tier U.S. lenders folded as customers pulled their deposits and ran for the hills.

Things reached boiling point with Credit Suisse's hastily arranged takeover by rival UBS. The whole debacle wiped almost $180 billion off the value of Europe's banks at one point. The sector has since recovered, but it's still worth $70 billion less than it was before Silicon Valley collapsed in early March.

UBS, Deutsche Bank, Santander and Barclays are some of the big guns reporting next week - along with Credit Suisse's earnings swan song.

4/ GUESS WHO'S BACK?

European currency bulls. And they're hoping for some hawkish commentary from the European Central Bank's policymakers and for plenty of data that suggests the central bank could keep rates higher for longer than the Federal Reserve.

The premium of U.S. market rates over their European counterparts reached their narrowest in many months in early April, on the view that U.S. rate cuts are coming later this year while borrowing costs in Europe have further to climb.

Those expectations have pushed the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc to multi-month highs, although this rally could lose steam as markets reassess whether Fed cuts are really coming.

Anything that dents the dollar's yield appeal should help keep European currencies looking perky, at least for now.

5/ ON THE EDGE

The outlook for European stocks is on a knife-edge, as a resilient economy clashes with prospects of stubborn inflation and tighter monetary policy.

First-quarter eurozone GDP data is due April 28. Output indicators analysed by consultancy Capital Economics show the bloc's economy has expanded.

Inflation reports for Germany and Spain may also reveal price rises have been sustained and are sticky.

But March's market turmoil caused by U.S. bank failures is not viewed as likely to dissuade the ECB from hiking rates. Goldman Sachs sees the euro zone deposit rate rising to 3.75% by July.

Equity investors remain cautiously optimistic. The STOXX 600 index has gained 2% this month.

But German construction companies are reporting cancelled orders and euro zone consumer confidence is weak. Robust first-quarter growth may not mean Europe is out of the woods yet.

(Compiled by Amanda Cooper; Graphics by Vineet Sachdev and Sumanta Sen; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.11% 105.41 Delayed Quote.19.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.11% 0.60774 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.24% 0.59527 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.27% 0.66722 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. -1.03% 3.5445 Delayed Quote.26.48%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.79% 153.24 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.13171 Delayed Quote.0.19%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.16% 1.10842 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.24228 Delayed Quote.2.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.672038 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.09% 0.65803 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.737 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.10% 0.129357 Delayed Quote.-3.41%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.88% 0.79 Delayed Quote.-71.42%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.12% 13.141 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.18% 9.895 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.13% 147.402 Delayed Quote.5.02%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.11% 0.97927 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.14% 1.09761 Delayed Quote.2.67%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.04% 11.368 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.09% 0.011102 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.04% 0.010874 Delayed Quote.-2.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012189 Delayed Quote.0.84%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.24% 0.6643 Delayed Quote.-5.89%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.08% 212.89 Delayed Quote.76.91%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.12% 285.76 Delayed Quote.19.16%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.76% 91.12 Delayed Quote.7.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.22% 0.54658 Delayed Quote.-6.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.25% 0.61273 Delayed Quote.-3.34%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.36% 0.010934 Delayed Quote.-13.30%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.21% 0.6676 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.34% 469 Delayed Quote.10.38%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.35% 1092.47 Delayed Quote.10.89%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.20% 0.086481 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
UBS GROUP AG -1.18% 18.055 Delayed Quote.4.94%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.14% 0.91107 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.04% 0.89224 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
02:00aChina rebound buoys hopes for stronger-than-expected US, Europe earnings
RE
01:20aMarket crisis scorecard: Lessons learned from a manic March
RE
01:16aUBS Chief Risk Officer Christian Bluhm to Remain in Role Due to Credit Suisse Deal
DJ
01:10aUBS Delays Chief Risk Officer Change Amid Credit Suisse Rescue
MT
01:09aCredit Suisse Swings to Q1 Attributable Profit; Revenue Jumps
MT
12:57aCredit Suisse : 1Q23 Earnings Release
PU
12:49aCredit Suisse saw $68 billion in first-quarter outflows as it crumbled
RE
12:47aCredit Suisse : First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
12:28aPharmaceutical Sector Overtakes Banking in Swiss Economic Importance Amid Credit Suisse..
MT
04/21Sector Update: Financial Stocks Lower in Late Friday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 14 281 M 15 995 M 15 995 M
Net income 2023 -2 328 M -2 607 M -2 607 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,42x
Yield 2023 5,65%
Capitalization 3 114 M 3 487 M 3 487 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,79 CHF
Average target price 2,20 CHF
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-71.42%3 487
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer