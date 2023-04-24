Take Five: Into the thick of it

April 21 (Reuters) - Investors are gearing up for a busy
week ahead, when the bulk of the S&P 500 components report
earnings, the dollar could see if it's regained any forex-appeal
and the Bank of Japan's new governor chairs his first policy
meeting.
Here's a look at the week ahead in markets from Lewis
Krauskopf in New York, Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Alun John, Naomi
Rovnick and Amanda Cooper in London.
1/ MEGACAP MOMENT
The heart of first-quarter U.S. earnings season arrives next
week, with some of the biggest companies reporting results.
Three of the four biggest U.S. companies by market value --
Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon -- are scheduled to
post earnings, with Microsoft and Alphabet due Tuesday and
Amazon on Thursday. Facebook parent Meta Platforms is sandwiched
in between on Wednesday.
Megacap tech and growth stocks have had a resurgence across
the board in 2023 after getting pummelled last year, as Treasury
yields have moderated and investors gravitated toward large
companies seen as having secure balance sheets following last
month's banking crisis.
Their results will put that stock momentum, as well as the
market's overall momentum, to the test.
2/ NEW CHIEF IN TOWN
New Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda chairs his first
monetary policy meeting at the end of the week. Confidence is
growing that ultra-dovish policy will remain unchanged next
Friday, but economists flag the non-negligable risk of another
surprise.
Morgan Stanley MUFG, for example, puts the risk at 20%, even
as it says its main scenario is for no action next week after
Ueda's repeated comments over recent weeks that stimulus
settings remain appropriate for now.
Sources have told Reuters the central bank is warming to the
idea of further tweaks to the controversial yield curve control
policy that has sapped market liquidity with its massive bond
purchases, but likely at a much later time this year.
Corporate Japan, for its part, wants Ueda to focus on market
stability rather than policy changes, a Reuters poll showed.
3/ DON'T BANK ON IT
Q1 has been interesting for the banks. Economic euphoria in
January was followed by a reality check in February, when
investors decided rates would likely rise some more but the
world would avoid recession - a sweet spot for financials.
March brought home the impact of tighter credit conditions.
Two mid-tier U.S. lenders folded as customers pulled their
deposits and ran for the hills.
Things reached boiling point with Credit Suisse's
hastily arranged takeover by rival UBS. The whole
debacle wiped almost $180 billion off the value of Europe's
banks at one point. The sector has since recovered, but it's
still worth $70 billion less than it was before Silicon Valley
collapsed in early March.
UBS, Deutsche Bank, Santander and
Barclays are some of the big guns reporting next week -
along with Credit Suisse's earnings swan song.
4/ GUESS WHO'S BACK?
European currency bulls. And they're hoping for some hawkish
commentary from the European Central Bank's policymakers and for
plenty of data that suggests the central bank could keep rates
higher for longer than the Federal Reserve.
The premium of U.S. market rates over their European
counterparts reached their narrowest in many months in early
April, on the view that U.S. rate cuts are coming later this
year while borrowing costs in Europe have further to climb.
Those expectations have pushed the euro, the pound and the
Swiss franc to multi-month highs, although this rally could lose
steam as markets reassess whether Fed cuts are really coming.
Anything that dents the dollar's yield appeal should help
keep European currencies looking perky, at least for now.
5/ ON THE EDGE
The outlook for European stocks is on a knife-edge, as a
resilient economy clashes with prospects of stubborn inflation
and tighter monetary policy.
First-quarter eurozone GDP data is due April 28. Output
indicators analysed by consultancy Capital Economics show the
bloc's economy has expanded.
Inflation reports for Germany and Spain may also reveal
price rises have been sustained and are sticky.
But March's market turmoil caused by U.S. bank failures is
not viewed as likely to dissuade the ECB from hiking rates.
Goldman Sachs sees the euro zone deposit rate rising to 3.75% by
July.
Equity investors remain cautiously optimistic. The STOXX 600
index has gained 2% this month.
But German construction companies are reporting cancelled
orders and euro zone consumer confidence is weak. Robust
first-quarter growth may not mean Europe is out of the woods
yet.
(Compiled by Amanda Cooper; Graphics by Vineet Sachdev and
Sumanta Sen; Editing by Christina Fincher)