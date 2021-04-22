Log in
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) on Behalf of Investors

04/22/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 1, 2021, Credit Suisse froze $10 billion in funds that were invested in financial products from Greensill Capital (“Greensill”) and held by its supply-chain investment funds.

On March 8, 2021, Greensill filed for insolvency protection, and more than 1,000 investors in the Greensill funds marketed were unable to exit their positions.

On March 10, 2021, media reports revealed that Greensill investors had retained counsel and intended to sue Credit Suisse for their losses because Credit Suisse continued to market the biggest of the funds as a fully insured, low-risk product despite a decision by insurers during the summer of 2020 not to renew coverage.

On this news, the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) fell $1.85, or 12.5%, to close at $12.85 per ADR on March 12, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

On Friday, March 26, 2021, several banks began liquidating billions of dollars’ worth of shares that Archegos Capital Management (“Archegos”) had swap positions on at fire sale prices after Archegos had failed to meet a margin call. By the time Credit Suisse tried to liquidate its own holdings of stocks underlying Archegos’ swap contracts over the following weekend, prices had collapsed and Credit Suisse amassed billions of dollars in losses.

On March 29, 2021, Credit Suisse conceded that “the loss resulting from this exit . . . could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results.” The Financial Times then pegged Credit Suisse’s estimated losses at between $3 billion and $5 billion, more than a year’s worth of the Company’s net profit.

On this news, the market price of Credit Suisse ADRs fell another nearly 20%, from a close of $13.21 per ADR on March 25, 2021 to close at $10.60 per ADR on March 31, 2021.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Credit Suisse ADRs, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 307 M 22 129 M 22 129 M
Net income 2021 1 614 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 2,34%
Capitalization 22 574 M 24 585 M 24 599 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 48 770
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,74 CHF
Last Close Price 9,38 CHF
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-17.70%24 623
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.47%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.75%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.36%283 434
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%211 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.34%205 294
