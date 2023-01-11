Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:59 2023-01-11 am EST
3.110 CHF   +1.70%
12:54pTop Credit Suisse shareholder cuts stake
RE
12:30pFactbox-Global banks cut jobs as cost pressures mount
RE
09:51aCREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Top Credit Suisse shareholder cuts stake

01/11/2023 | 12:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Bern

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - One of Credit Suisse's large shareholders, Harris Associates, has reduced its stake in the bank by roughly half to about 5%, according to regulatory filings, as the Swiss bank struggles to regain the confidence of investors.

Harris has been one of Credit Suisse's longest standing shareholders and remained loyal despite a string of scandals at the group. It had disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August.

Late last year, Credit Suisse raised 4 billion Swiss francs($4.30 billion) from investors, outlining plans to cut thousands of jobs and shift its focus from investment banking towards its rich clients.

At the time, Harris had been optimistic, welcoming the bank's "aggressive" approach to making improvements.

Harris did not respond to a request for comment. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

The bank's efforts to turn around its fortunes followed some difficult months during which the group's shares were targeted by short sellers.

Credit Suisse said clients pulled funds out around that time at a pace that led the lender to breach some regulatory requirements for liquidity, underscoring the impact of volatility in its shares and social media speculation about its health.

The bank secured the backing of Saudi National Bank, majority-owned by the government of Saudi Arabia, which will invest up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs to take a stake of up to 9.9%.

($1 = 0.9305 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Noele Illien in Zurich; writing by John O'Donnell. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.70% 3.11 Delayed Quote.10.64%
THE SAUDI NATIONAL BANK -1.22% 48.5 End-of-day quote.-3.96%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 415 M 16 716 M 16 716 M
Net income 2022 -6 219 M -6 744 M -6 744 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,58x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 12 135 M 13 159 M 13 159 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3,06 CHF
Average target price 3,83 CHF
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG10.64%13 159
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.44%406 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.32%273 725
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%217 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.66%161 412