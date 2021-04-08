Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Credit Suisse Group AG    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

04/08/2021 | 12:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown pictured in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month.

Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

In addition to Credit Suisse and Nomura, which lost $4.7 billion and $2 billion, respectively, Brown sent the letters to Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley which did not lose money on the trades, Reuters and other media outlets have reported.

Representatives of banks declined to comment or did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letters signal that the fallout from the Archegos meltdown is spreading in Washington, where policymakers are already mulling new rules on nonbanks and how traditional banks may be exposed to their risks.

"I am troubled, but not surprised, by the news reports that Archegos entered into risky derivatives transactions facilitated by major investment banks," Brown wrote in the letters.

"The massive transactions, and losses, raise several questions regarding [the banks'] relationship with Archegos and the treatment of so-called 'family offices,' Mr. Hwang's history, and the transactions."

Brown pressed for details on how banks do business with "family offices," lightly regulated funds that manage individuals' and families' personal fortunes, the services provided to them by the banks, and how the banks decide on the amount of credit to extend.

He also quizzed the lenders on whether bank supervisors or bank risk committees signed off on their dealings with Archegos, given Hwang had previously been punished by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged insider trading.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder in Washington; Editing by Michelle Price and Matthew Lewis)

By Pete Schroeder


© Reuters 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
12:21pMARKET CHATTER : Credit Suisse Greensill Capital Losses Could Top $1.5 Billion
MT
11:13aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES  : Kept at Neutral by Credit Suisse Ahead of Q1 Resul..
MT
11:08aENBRIDGE  : Neutral Rating Maintained by Credit Suisse
MT
10:04aHANOVER INSURANCE  : Credit Suisse Raises Hanover Insurance Group's PT to $135 f..
MT
10:02aSANTANDER CONSUMER  : Credit Suisse Raises Santander Consumer USA PT to $32 from..
MT
10:02aALLY FINANCIAL  : Credit Suisse Raises Ally Financial's PT to $52 from $50 on Im..
MT
09:59aF5  : Credit Suisse Downgrades F5 Networks to Neutral From Outperform, $207 Pric..
MT
09:25aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON  : Ericsson's Price Target From Credit Suisse Ra..
MT
08:38aNOKIA  : Price Target From Credit Suisse Raised to $4.31 From $4.11 But Firm Mai..
MT
08:15aANALYSIS : Investments get 'real' as inflation fears dim appeal of bonds
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 349 M 23 073 M 23 073 M
Net income 2021 2 418 M 2 613 M 2 613 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 24 266 M 26 231 M 26 225 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 48 770
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,45 CHF
Last Close Price 10,09 CHF
Spread / Highest target 98,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
Urs Rohner Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Lara J. Warner Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-11.54%26 162
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.92%472 770
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.13%345 521
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.95%285 694
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%211 043
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.74%194 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ