  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:55 2023-03-17 pm EDT
1.860 CHF   -8.01%
03:31pU.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve in touch with Swiss authorities after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse
RE
03:22pUBS to take over Credit Suisse to stem global crisis of confidence
RE
03:14pUBS to acquire Credit Suisse for $3.23 bln
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve in touch with Swiss authorities after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse

03/19/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department said on Sunday they welcomed the announcements by Swiss authorities to support financial stability after UBS sealed a deal to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

Swiss regulators were forced to step in and orchestrate a deal to prevent a crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse spilling over into the broader financial system. The Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve said they have been in close contact with their international counterparts to support implementation of the deal. (Reporting by Nandita Bose, Andrea Shalal, and David Lawder in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
Financials
Sales 2023 14 658 M 15 803 M 15 803 M
Net income 2023 -2 005 M -2 162 M -2 162 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,77x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 7 331 M 7 903 M 7 903 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 50 480
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,86 CHF
Average target price 3,72 CHF
Spread / Average Target 100,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-32.71%7 903
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623