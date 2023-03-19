U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve in touch with Swiss authorities after UBS deal to buy Credit Suisse

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal
Reserve and the Treasury Department said on Sunday they welcomed
the announcements by Swiss authorities to support financial
stability after UBS sealed a deal to buy rival Swiss
bank Credit Suisse.
Swiss regulators were forced to step in and orchestrate a
deal to prevent a crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse spilling
over into the broader financial system.
The Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve said they
have been in close contact with their international counterparts
to support implementation of the deal.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Andrea Shalal, and David Lawder in
Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)