Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. business inventories increase strongly in October

12/15/2021 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Warehouse workers deal with inventory stacked up to the ceiling at an ABT Electronics Facility in Glenview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. business inventory accumulation increased strongly in October, suggesting that restocking could again support economic growth this quarter even as motor vehicle inventories remain depressed because of shortages.

Business inventories rose 1.2% after gaining 0.8% in September, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories rising 1.1%. Inventories increased 7.8% on a year-on-year basis in October. Retail inventories edged up 0.1% in October as estimated in an advance report published last month. That followed a 0.1% dip in September. Motor vehicle inventories decreased 1.0% instead of 0.7% as estimated last month.

Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, increased 0.5%, rather than 0.4% as estimated last month.

A moderate pace of inventory drawdown in the third quarter accounted for all of the 2.1% annualized rise in GDP last quarter. Inventories were depleted in the first half of the year, and COVID-19 pandemic-related shortages are making it difficult to rebuild stocks.

The urgent need to restock is keeping manufacturing humming and supporting the overall economy.

"Inventory-to-sales ratios have collapsed throughout the pandemic," said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse Securities USA in New York. "While supply constraints have contributed to these declines, robust sales is the primary culprit. Inadequate inventories, and the need to replenish them, should support robust nominal GDP in 2022."

There are concerns from some economists that businesses wary of delays getting stock could over-order and end up with excess inventory, which could put the economic expansion in jeopardy.

Wholesale inventories rose 2.3% in October. Stocks at manufacturers increased 0.8%.

Business sales advanced 2.1% in October after rising 1.2% in September. At October's sales pace, it would take 1.24 months for businesses to clear shelves, down from 1.26 months in September.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
12/14Credit Suisse Economists Affirm Swiss Growth Outlook, Lift Inflation Forecast for 2022
MT
12/14Credit Suisse hires new global power and renewables head from BofA
RE
12/14Credit Suisse on Wheaton Precious Metals' Acquisition of Gold-Silver Streams on Blackwa..
MT
12/14Colgate Energy plans first major U.S. oil producer IPO since 2018 -sources
RE
12/14Credit suisse to lead ipo of permian oil producer -sources
RE
12/14CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss labor market between uncertainty and skilled labor shortage
PU
12/14Australia's CSL to buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor for $11.7 bln
RE
12/13CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : General Motors, JP Morgan, Pfizer, Novavax, Ford...
12/13Credit Suisse Group Appoints Francesco De Ferrari as CEO of Wealth Management Division
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 812 M 24 662 M 24 662 M
Net income 2021 -169 M -183 M -183 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -60,9x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 20 888 M 22 610 M 22 581 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 49 950
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 8,73 CHF
Average target price 10,89 CHF
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gottstein Chief Executive Officer
David Richard Mathers Chief Financial Officer
António Mota De Sousa Horta-Osorio Chairman
James Walker Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Grotzer Global Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-23.40%22 610
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.28%470 271
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.60%361 164
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%243 441
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.38%203 360
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.99%194 936