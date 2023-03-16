Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:04 2023-03-16 pm EDT
2.022 CHF   +19.15%
12:48pNasdaq Jumps 200 Points as Risk Surrounding Credit Suisse Recedes While Bets Increase for Measured Fed Action
MT
12:46pAfter SVB collapse, rating agencies back banks to cope with rate pressures
RE
12:27pGlobal markets live: Deliveroo, Adobe, Berkshire Hathaway, First republic Bank, Robinhood Markets...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. regional banks under pressure to raise deposit rates - analysts

03/16/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Customers wait in line outside a branch of Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. regional banks are expected to pay higher rates to depositors to keep them from switching to larger lenders, banking analysts said, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

"Regional banks are likely to experience higher funding costs, as the industry gets more aggressive on deposit retention," Ebrahim Poonawala, an analyst at BofA Global Research, wrote in a note on Monday.

The potential for stricter regulation aimed at regional banks will also make it more expensive for them to operate, posing a drag on earnings, he said.

Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California, collapsed on Friday, followed by New York-based Signature Bank, in the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history. The crisis rippled through global markets and hit banking stocks, including Credit Suisse this week.

"Funding cost pressures will be an industrywide phenomenon ... likely to be most pronounced at banks with a larger mix of rate-sensitive customers," Poonawala wrote.

BofA on Monday cut target prices for regional bank stocks including Ally Financial, Citizens Financial Group, Fifth Third Bancorp and First Republic Bank, partly because of the expected increase in deposit pricing.

Rating agency Fitch put some regional banks on negative credit watch because of a "rapidly changing funding and liquidity environment," it said in a report on Monday.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Tatiana Bautzer


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLY FINANCIAL INC. -1.15% 23.275 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 3.08% 32.52 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 19.15% 2.022 Delayed Quote.-38.60%
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP -0.45% 25.34 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -11.62% 27.815 Delayed Quote.-74.44%
SIGNATURE BANK -22.87% 70 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
12:48pNasdaq Jumps 200 Points as Risk Surrounding Credit Suisse Recedes While Bets Increase f..
MT
12:46pAfter SVB collapse, rating agencies back banks to cope with rate pressures
RE
12:27pGlobal markets live: Deliveroo, Adobe, Berkshire Hathaway, First rep..
MS
12:09pU.S. regional banks under pressure to raise deposit rates - analysts
RE
11:59aECB policymakers agreed on big hike only after Credit Suisse rescue - sources
RE
11:44aECB resolute in fight against inflation despite bank turmoil
DP
11:43aECB goes big on rates but bank turmoil clouds outlook for central banks
RE
10:40aSingapore banks' exposure to Credit Suisse 'insignificant' -central bank
RE
10:33aWhat the Fed will do next week is anybody's guess
MS
10:28aSector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 276 M 16 525 M 16 525 M
Net income 2022 -6 708 M -7 257 M -7 257 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,82x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 6 688 M 7 235 M 7 235 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 51 680
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,70 CHF
Average target price 3,71 CHF
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-38.60%7 235
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740