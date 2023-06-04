Advanced search
Equities
Switzerland
Swiss Exchange
Credit Suisse Group AG
CSGN
CH0012138530
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
(CSGN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange -
11:30:03 2023-06-02 am EDT
0.7946
CHF
+2.32%
01:26a
UBS considers delaying results after Credit Suisse rescue - FT
RE
12:04a
UBS Considers Delaying Results After Credit Suisse Rescue Deal - FT
RE
06/02
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining Late Friday
MT
UBS Considers Delaying Results After Credit Suisse Rescue Deal - FT
06/04/2023 | 12:04am EDT
06/04/2023 | 12:04am EDT
June 4 (Reuters) -
* UBS CONSIDERS DELAYING RESULTS AFTER CREDIT SUISSE RESCUE DEAL - FT
© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
2.32%
0.7946
-71.25%
UBS GROUP AG
2.41%
18.08
5.09%
All news about CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
01:26a
UBS considers delaying results after Credit Suisse rescue - FT
RE
12:04a
UBS Considers Delaying Results After Credit Suisse Rescue Deal - FT
RE
06/02
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining Late Friday
MT
06/02
Logs show Fed's Powell in whirlwind of meetings during March banking turmoil
RE
06/02
Fed's Powell spoke with UBS CEO amid meetings flurry during March banking crisis
RE
06/02
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Friday Afternoon
MT
06/02
Sector Update: Financial
MT
06/02
UBS CEO Warns of Job Cuts After Credit Suisse Takeover
MT
06/02
UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti Reportedly Warns of Job Cuts Following Takeover of C..
MT
06/02
Barclays CEO in bid to stem US talent flight
RE
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
05/07
Fitch Maintains Switzerland's Rating Amid UBS-Credit Suisse Merger
MT
04/26
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
MD
04/25
Oddo BHF Lowers Price Target on Credit Suisse, Maintains Underperform Recommendation
MT
Financials
CHF
USD
Sales 2023
11 665 M
12 860 M
12 860 M
Net income 2023
6 762 M
7 455 M
7 455 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
0,36x
Yield 2023
3,78%
Capitalization
3 132 M
3 453 M
3 453 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,22x
Nbr of Employees
48 150
Free-Float
98,4%
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner
Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi
Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann
Chairman
Joanne Hannaford
Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
-71.25%
3 453
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.
2.60%
410 494
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
4.48%
232 313
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION
-13.32%
228 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION
2.66%
162 583
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
-2.98%
154 742
