  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Credit Suisse Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:03 2023-06-02 am EDT
0.7946 CHF   +2.32%
12:04aUBS Considers Delaying Results After Credit Suisse Rescue Deal - FT
RE
06/02Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining Late Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UBS Considers Delaying Results After Credit Suisse Rescue Deal - FT

06/04/2023 | 12:04am EDT
June 4 (Reuters) -

* UBS CONSIDERS DELAYING RESULTS AFTER CREDIT SUISSE RESCUE DEAL - FT


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.32% 0.7946 Delayed Quote.-71.25%
UBS GROUP AG 2.41% 18.08 Delayed Quote.5.09%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 665 M 12 860 M 12 860 M
Net income 2023 6 762 M 7 455 M 7 455 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 0,36x
Yield 2023 3,78%
Capitalization 3 132 M 3 453 M 3 453 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 48 150
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Credit Suisse Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,79 CHF
Average target price 1,57 CHF
Spread / Average Target 97,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-71.25%3 453
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.60%410 494
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.48%232 313
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%228 794
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.66%162 583
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.98%154 742
