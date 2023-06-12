Advanced search
    CSGN   CH0012138530

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

(CSGN)
06:04:19 2023-06-12 am EDT
0.8140 CHF   +0.74%
06:00am MORNING BID AMERICAS-Markets in a spin ahead of interest rate decisions
RE
05:54am UBS announces leadership changes at Credit Suisse AG
MR
05:25am Credit Suisse's Financial Chief Steps Down as UBS Merger Closes
MT
UBS announces leadership changes at Credit Suisse AG

06/12/2023 | 05:54am EDT
ZURICH, June 12 (Reuters) - UBS on Monday announced changes to the executive board of Credit Suisse AG in an internal memo circulated after the Swiss bank announced it had officially closed the takeover of its former rival.

Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi and General Counsel Markus Diethelm are among the executives leaving, wrote Ulrich Koerner, Chief Executive of the new UBS subsidiary Credit Suisse AG.

Alongside a string of new appointments, the memo also said Andre Helfenstein, the head of Credit Suisse's domestic business, will remain in his role.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, editing by John Revill)


© MarketScreener with Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.04% 0.8162 Delayed Quote.-70.77%
TOPIX INDEX 0.65% 2238.77 Delayed Quote.17.58%
UBS GROUP AG 0.96% 18.36 Delayed Quote.5.78%
Analyst Recommendations on CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Financials
Sales 2023 11 665 M 12 928 M 12 928 M
Net income 2023 6 762 M 7 495 M 7 495 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 0,36x
Yield 2023 3,71%
Capitalization 3 185 M 3 529 M 3 529 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 48 150
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 0,81 CHF
Average target price 1,57 CHF
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ulrich Körner Group Chief Executive Officer
Dixit Joshi Chief Financial Officer
Axel P. Lehmann Chairman
Joanne Hannaford Chief Technology Officer
Francesca Jane McDonagh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG-70.77%3 529
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.15%412 072
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.96%239 804
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.62%233 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.11%166 506
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.03%158 081
