UBS announces leadership changes at Credit Suisse AG

ZURICH, June 12 (Reuters) - UBS on Monday
announced changes to the executive board of Credit Suisse AG
in an internal memo circulated after the Swiss bank
announced it had officially closed the takeover of its former
rival.
Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi and General Counsel
Markus Diethelm are among the executives leaving, wrote Ulrich
Koerner, Chief Executive of the new UBS subsidiary Credit Suisse
AG.
Alongside a string of new appointments, the memo also said
Andre Helfenstein, the head of Credit Suisse's domestic
business, will remain in his role.
(Reporting by Noele Illien, editing by John Revill)